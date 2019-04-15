Dolphins Host More Than 800 Participants At Fourth Annual Coaches Clinic Presented By Nike

“I really believe that this, right now, is a celebration of our game, a game that’s very important to me, that’s done a lot for me in my life. I talk about this as much as I can: football, growing up as a poor kid in Brooklyn, New York, I would say football is the only thing that leveled the playing field for me, me and my family, and it’s done that in a big way,” said Flores. “To be in a room filled with coaches who want to make an impact, who want to help develop young people, of course I’m going to come do this, of course I’m going to come speak. What I want to do is give you guys a round of applause for doing the things that you do.”