Dolphins Host Pembroke Pines Charter School Football Team At Minicamp Practice

“This is a wonderful experience having them see how fast a practice is run and how organized it is compared to what we do on the high school level,” Pembroke Pines Charter School Head Football Coach Keidran Willis said. “The intensity, the tempo of practice, how structured and organized it was, that’s definitely something we’ll take back and try to emulate in our practice.”

“It was really interesting because I got to see all the work they put in during the offseason and how they’re preparing for their season. It just shows how much we have to work for our season to get to where they are,” Pembroke Pines Charter School junior offensive lineman Matthew Cilli said.