Dolphins Host Pembroke Pines Charter School Football Team At Minicamp Practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Pembroke Pines Charter School football team at their minicamp practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and alum Twan Russell about persistence. The team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field.
“This is a wonderful experience having them see how fast a practice is run and how organized it is compared to what we do on the high school level,” Pembroke Pines Charter School Head Football Coach Keidran Willis said. “The intensity, the tempo of practice, how structured and organized it was, that’s definitely something we’ll take back and try to emulate in our practice.”
“It was really interesting because I got to see all the work they put in during the offseason and how they’re preparing for their season. It just shows how much we have to work for our season to get to where they are,” Pembroke Pines Charter School junior offensive lineman Matthew Cilli said.
As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host high school teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s offseason practices. The team visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.
This event is one of the DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. These activities connect to the Miami Dolphins “Teamwork at Work” initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.