Dolphins Partner With 5000 Role Models To Host FOOTBALL UNITES™ Police & Youth Conference

“We are so grateful to the Miami Dolphins and to the police and law enforcement of this community for being here with hundreds of boys of color and with our police agencies to help break the tension that exists between boys of colors and police officers,” Congresswoman Frederica S Wilson said. “We are here working on this issue, hoping to resolve an understanding so we can lessen the conflicts that occur between boys of color and the police. We know that sports unites the community and the Dolphins have proven that by uniting the community behind this important issue."