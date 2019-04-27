Dolphins Select RBs Chandler Cox & Myles Gaskin With Final Picks

The Dolphins selected running backs with their back-to-back seventh-round picks, taking Auburn’s Chandler Cox with the 233rd overall pick and Washington’s Myles Gaskin with the 234th.
Cox played 52 games at fullback, tailback and wildcat with 41 starts at Auburn and had four career touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving.
He played at Apopka High in Florida.
“I was hoping for Miami the whole time,” said Cox, who spent the day on a boat in Utah with his mother, stepfather, girlfriend and other family members. “I took a few visits. I came down to Miami and that was by far the best one. It’s just an organization I’d love to be a part of and a dream come true to get drafted.”
Gaskin, who is more of a pure tailback, became last year the second player in the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks to reach 1,200 yards for a fourth consecutive season. He joined former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne in this achievement.
Gaskin earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore in 2016 and second-team recognition in 2017 and 2018.
His rushing totals showed remarkable consistency: 1,302 rushing yards in 2015, 1,373 in 2016, 1,380 in 2017 and 1,268 last season. He scored 62 career touchdowns, with at least 11 each year.
Gaskin also showed pass-catching ability, with 59 catches over the past three seasons.
“I think I’m a patient back,” Gaskin said. “I think I’ve got good hands out of the backfield. I think when I see daylight I can separate from a lot of people and (I’m) just a hungry dude trying to get better each and every day. I think that has a lot to do with my running style.”
Cox and Gaskin become the fourth and fifth running backs on the roster, joining Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Kenneth Fowles.
The Dolphins concluded their 2019 draft class with four offensive players and two defensive players: defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, offensive lineman Michael Deiter, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, tackle Isaiah Prince, Cox and Gaskin.