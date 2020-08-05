Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 04:49 PM

Dolphins Place Davon Godchaux On Reserve/COVID-19 List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive tackle Davon Godchauxon the reserve/COVID-19* list.

Godchauxenters his fourth season after he was a fifth-round pick (178th overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL draft. He's played in 47 career games with 37 starts and has 163 tackles (90 solo), three sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. His 75 tackles in 2019 were the second-most by any defensive tackle in the NFL last season.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

