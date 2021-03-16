Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Vince Biegel

Mar 16, 2021 at 01:58 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have re-signed linebacker Vince Biegel.

Biegeljoined the Dolphins in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins in 2019, totaling 57 tackles (26 solo), two sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. He missed the entire 2020 season after being placed on injured reserve. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL draft.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Palardy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed punter Michael Palardy. 
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Miami Dolphins today announced coaching staff changes.
news

Miami Dolphins Release Van Noy

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
news

Jason Sanders Signs Contract Extension

The Dolphins announce they have signed Jason Sanders to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Tom to Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed center Cameron Tom to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Bonds to Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive back Terrell Bonds to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Changes to Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have named Charlie Frye quarterbacks coach. The team has parted ways with quarterbacks coach Robby Brown.
news

Lemuel Jeanpierre Promoted to Offensive Line Coach

Lemuel Jeanpierre promoted to offensive line coach, Dolphins part ways with offensive line coach Steve Marshall.
news

Dolphins Social Impact Committee, Lennar Foundation Join to Sponsor Florida Memorial University Certificate Program in Construction Trades

This program, the first of its kind at a Historically Black College in Florida, will play a key role in economic empowerment by providing equitable access for minorities in South Florida.
news

Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins Named Coaching Staffs for 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl announced the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins as the coaching staffs for the 72nd annual Reese's Senior Bowl.
news

Signed Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Futures Contract

The Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver Kirk Merritt to a reserve/futures contract.
