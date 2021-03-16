Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Vince Biegel

Biegeljoined the Dolphins in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins in 2019, totaling 57 tackles (26 solo), two sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. He missed the entire 2020 season after being placed on injured reserve. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL draft.