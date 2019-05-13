Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard To Contract Extension

Howard earned his first Pro Bowl selection following the 2018 season after he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. His efforts earned him the Dan Marino Team MVP Award. Howard’s three multi-interception games in 2018 set a Dolphins single-season record. He’s the only player in team history to have multiple interceptions in back-to-back games and he did so twice – once in 2017 and again in 2018. Howard has played in 35 career games with 34 starts. He’s totaled 123 tackles (96 solo), one sack, 11 interceptions, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Miami selected him in the second-round (38th overall) in the 2016 NFL draft.