Monday, May 13, 2019 02:30 PM

Dolphins Sign Xavien Howard To Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Xavien Howard to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

D5A_4411

Howard earned his first Pro Bowl selection following the 2018 season after he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. His efforts earned him the Dan Marino Team MVP Award. Howard’s three multi-interception games in 2018 set a Dolphins single-season record. He’s the only player in team history to have multiple interceptions in back-to-back games and he did so twice – once in 2017 and again in 2018. Howard has played in 35 career games with 34 starts. He’s totaled 123 tackles (96 solo), one sack, 11 interceptions, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Miami selected him in the second-round (38th overall) in the 2016 NFL draft.

Related Content

Dolphins Sign Kirk Barron, Jamar Summers & Mark Walton
news

Dolphins Sign Kirk Barron, Jamar Summers & Mark Walton

Dolphins Sign Five Draft Picks
news

Dolphins Sign Five Draft Picks

Dolphins Sign 18 Undrafted College Free Agents
news

Dolphins Sign 18 Undrafted College Free Agents

Dolphins Sign OT Jordan Mills
news

Dolphins Sign OT Jordan Mills

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To South Broward High School Football Teams
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To South Broward High School Football Teams

Dolphins Waive Delaney, Falk & Valoaga
news

Dolphins Waive Delaney, Falk & Valoaga

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Reagan High School Football Teams
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Reagan High School Football Teams

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment to Stranahan High School Football Teams
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment to Stranahan High School Football Teams

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Felix Varela High School
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Felix Varela High School

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Pahokee High School As Part Of Junior Dolphins Donation Program
news

Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To Pahokee High School As Part Of Junior Dolphins Donation Program

Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Announce Partnership with Miami-Dade Schools Police Department
news

Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Announce Partnership with Miami-Dade Schools Police Department

Advertising