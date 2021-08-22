Dolphins Take 37-17 Win Against Falcons - Preseason Week 2 Game Recap

Aug 22, 2021 at 12:12 AM
DCCE5C78-EFA7-4844-85DD-C63816EA878C
Mark Stallworth

In Miami's first preseason contest in front of its home fans, the Dolphins played a complete game, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 37-17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Offensively, Miami had 422 total yards compared to 253 for the Falcons. In addition, the Dolphins defense stepped up, limiting the Falcons to just 66 passing yards. 

After trailing 3-0 to start the game, the Dolphins responded by going the length of the field for two scores from Myles Gaskin. The third-year rusher scored his first touchdown of the preseason on a 1-yard rushing score and his second touchdown came on an 8-yard reception from Tua Tagovailoa.

PM1_1373
MIAMI DOLPHINS

The quarterback play was impressive from all three signal callers. Tagovailoa started the game completing 11-of-12 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown on the team's first two drives. He finished his night going 16-of-23 for 183 yards and one touchdown.

Jacoby Brissett came in after halftime and went a perfect 8-of-8 for 99 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown to Robert Foster in the third quarter. Not to be outdone, Reid Sinnett went 2-of-2 for 7 yards with a two-yard touchdown to receiver Kirk Merritt to finish off the night's scoring for the Dolphins.

On the ground, Malcolm Brown led the team with 43 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown. Mack Hollins led all receivers with five receptions for 49 yards.

Table inside Article
Stat Falcons Dolphins
Total Yards 253 422
Rushing Yards 187 136
Passing Yards 66 286
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 4-12 7-10
Sacks For 1 4
Penalties 4/35 2/19
TOP 23:18 36:42

Sam Eguavoen had a memorable performance, recording 11 tackles (seven solo), four sacks and a safety. His four sacks were the most by an NFL player in a preseason game since at least the 2017 season. Eguavoen's four sacks were the most by a Dolphins player in a preseason game since August 12, 2002 when Adewale Ogunleye had four sacks at Tampa Bay.

PM1_0900
MIAMI DOLPHINS

Calvin Munson added an interception when he stepped in front of a Feleipe Franks pass and returned it to the Falcons 6-yard line.

The Miami Dolphins look to carry the momentum to next week in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in their final preseason game of 2021. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., Sunday, August 29 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Related Content

news

Dolphins Fall to Bears in Chicago - Preseason Week 1 Game Recap

After a strong first half at Chicago, the Miami Dolphins came up short in their 2021 preseason opener by a score of 20-13 against the Bears at Soldier Field.
news

Dolphins Fall in Finale, 56-26

The Dolphins finish the regular season 10-6 
news

Dolphins Win a Wild One 26-25, One Win from the Postseason

Ryan Fitzpatrick leads two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and Jason Sanders beats the buzzer to move Miami to 10-5 on the season
news

Dolphins Pummel Patriots with 250 Rushing Yards, Win 22-12

Miami hit season highs in several rushing categories en route to a pivotal Week 15 win over the New England Patriots, improving to 9-5
news

Dolphins, Ahmed Hit Season-Highs in Rushing Yards in Win Over Patriots

The Dolphins explode for 250 yards on the ground, led by Ahmed's 122 rushing yards
news

Dolphins Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Lose 33-27 to Defending Champs

Chiefs' 30 unanswered points in the second and third quarter proves to be the difference
news

Dolphins Defense Intercepts Two and Records Six Sacks in 19-7 Win Over Bengals

Miami defense stays hot with just seven points allowed, two takeaways and six sacks as they improve to 8-4 for the first time since 2003
news

Dolphins Defense Grounds Jets Offense Again, Win 20-3

Dolphins defense stymies Jets, team enters December with best mark (7-4) since 2016
news

Dolphins Rally Comes Up Short, Fall 20-13 in Denver

Miami's five-game winning streak is halted in Denver 
news

Dolphins Slow Chargers, Win Fifth Straight, 29-21

Miami starts fast and finishes strong in 29-21 win over Los Angeles, the fifth-straight victory for the Dolphins
news

Dolphins Finish in Arizona, Beat Cardinals 34-31

After three double-digit victories in a row, the Dolphins make it four straight with a come-from-behind win over NFL's top ranked total offense
Advertising