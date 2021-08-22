Dolphins Take 37-17 Win Against Falcons - Preseason Week 2 Game Recap

The quarterback play was impressive from all three signal callers. Tagovailoa started the game completing 11-of-12 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown on the team's first two drives. He finished his night going 16-of-23 for 183 yards and one touchdown.

Jacoby Brissett came in after halftime and went a perfect 8-of-8 for 99 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown to Robert Foster in the third quarter. Not to be outdone, Reid Sinnett went 2-of-2 for 7 yards with a two-yard touchdown to receiver Kirk Merritt to finish off the night's scoring for the Dolphins.