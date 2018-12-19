Frank Gore Placed On IR, Kendrick Norton Signed

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Kendrick Norton and placed running back Frank Gore on injured reserve.
Norton has spent the past 15 weeks on Carolina’s practice squad after he was a seventh-round pick (242nd overall) by the Panthers in the 2018 NFL draft. He played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as a junior in 2017 and a third-team All-ACC honoree as a sophomore in 2016. Norton played in 38 career games with 25 starts at Miami and totaled 84 tackles (45 solo) and five sacks.
Gore started all 14 games this season for the Dolphins and totaled 156 carries for 722 yards (4.6 avg.). He’s the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher with 14,478 yards and is fifth all-time in career scrimmage yards (18,544). Gore will see his consecutive games played (126) and consecutive games started streaks (122) come to an end. His 126 consecutive games played was the longest active streak by any NFL offensive skill (RB, WR, TE) player while his 122 consecutive games started streak was the longest by an NFL running back since Eddie George started 130 straight games from 1996-2004.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Kendrick Norton
|DT
|6-3
|315
|6/7/97
|R
|Miami (FL) '18
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|FA, '18