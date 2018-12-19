Advertising

Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 12:05 PM

Frank Gore Placed On IR, Kendrick Norton Signed

RosterMove_121918

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Kendrick Norton and placed running back Frank Gore on injured reserve.

Norton has spent the past 15 weeks on Carolina’s practice squad after he was a seventh-round pick (242nd overall) by the Panthers in the 2018 NFL draft. He played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as a junior in 2017 and a third-team All-ACC honoree as a sophomore in 2016. Norton played in 38 career games with 25 starts at Miami and totaled 84 tackles (45 solo) and five sacks.

Gore started all 14 games this season for the Dolphins and totaled 156 carries for 722 yards (4.6 avg.). He’s the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher with 14,478 yards and is fifth all-time in career scrimmage yards (18,544). Gore will see his consecutive games played (126) and consecutive games started streaks (122) come to an end. His 126 consecutive games played was the longest active streak by any NFL offensive skill (RB, WR, TE) player while his 122 consecutive games started streak was the longest by an NFL running back since Eddie George started 130 straight games from 1996-2004.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Kendrick Norton DT 6-3 315 6/7/97 R Miami (FL) '18 Jacksonville, Fla. FA, '18

Related Content

Dolphins Sign Hroniss Grasu
news

Dolphins Sign Hroniss Grasu

Hard Rock Stadium Announces Creation Of Sensory And Nursing Rooms
news

Hard Rock Stadium Announces Creation Of Sensory And Nursing Rooms

Dolphins Place A.J. Derby On IR, Claim Dee Delaney
news

Dolphins Place A.J. Derby On IR, Claim Dee Delaney

Jakeem Grant To IR, Isaiah Ford Promoted To Active Roster
news

Jakeem Grant To IR, Isaiah Ford Promoted To Active Roster

Zach Thomas, Jimmy Johnson Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
news

Zach Thomas, Jimmy Johnson Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Dolphins Donate Equipment To Glades Central Community High School
news

Dolphins Donate Equipment To Glades Central Community High School

Dolphins Sign Brice Butler
news

Dolphins Sign Brice Butler

Dolphins Activate Jake Brendel, Place Cordrea Tankersley On IR
news

Dolphins Activate Jake Brendel, Place Cordrea Tankersley On IR

Dolphins Sign Ziggy Hood & Sylvester Williams, Activate Mike Hull
news

Dolphins Sign Ziggy Hood & Sylvester Williams, Activate Mike Hull

Dolphins Place DT Vincent Taylor On Injured Reserve
news

Dolphins Place DT Vincent Taylor On Injured Reserve

Eaton, Dolphins Unveil Ephesus LED Sports Lighting System At Paladin Stadium
news

Eaton, Dolphins Unveil Ephesus LED Sports Lighting System At Paladin Stadium

Advertising