Frank Gore Placed On IR, Kendrick Norton Signed

Gore started all 14 games this season for the Dolphins and totaled 156 carries for 722 yards (4.6 avg.). He’s the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher with 14,478 yards and is fifth all-time in career scrimmage yards (18,544). Gore will see his consecutive games played (126) and consecutive games started streaks (122) come to an end. His 126 consecutive games played was the longest active streak by any NFL offensive skill (RB, WR, TE) player while his 122 consecutive games started streak was the longest by an NFL running back since Eddie George started 130 straight games from 1996-2004.