Game Recap: All-Around Performance Leads Dolphins to 28-3 Win Over Houston

Tagovailoa finished 5-of-7 for 61 yards and one interception while Thompson posted 157 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing.

Ahmed finished with a game-high 99 rushing yards on 12 carries and 32 receiving yards on a team-high four catches. It was the most rushing yards by a Dolphins back in a preseason game since Aug. 14, 2004 (Fred Russell).

Berrios led a balanced receiving effort with three receptions for 33 yards.

Through two preseason games, the Dolphins defense has given up just one offensive touchdown and 413 total yards of offense.

Today, the team's run defense was particularly strong. The Texans picked up just one first down on the ground and managed only 32 rushing yards on 14 attempts (2.3 avg.).

Miami, however, totaled 218 rushing yards and averaged 10.9 yards per carry offensively.

Defensive back Jamal Perry led Miami with four tackles.

Stroud finished 7-of-12 for 50 yards while Davis Mills ended the evening 10-of-22 for 94 yards.