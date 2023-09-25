Game Recap: Dolphins Break Franchise Scoring Record, Dominate Denver in Historic 70-20 Victory

The raucous home crowd of 65,522 only had to wait 83 seconds for the fireworks to start.

On the third play from scrimmage, Tagovailoa found wide receiver Tyreek Hill wide open in the middle of the field. Hill beat a Broncos defender to the near-corner pylon and gave Miami its first score of the game.

The Dolphins defense forced a quick three-and-out and back to the field came Tagovailoa.

Nine plays later, Achane took his fourth career carry, eight yards into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson attempted to weather the storm with a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but Tagovailoa responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

He finished it off with a four-yard, no-look pitch with his off hand to Achane who snuck into the end zone and gave Miami a 21-7 lead.