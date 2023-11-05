Game Recap: Dolphins Comeback Falls Short In 21-14 Loss to Kansas City

The Dolphins defense pitched a second-half shutout as the Chiefs failed to score after halftime for just the fourth time in 107 games since the start of the 2017 season. Mahomes' was limited to just 185 passing yards, the seventh-fewest total of his career and the lowest in a game since he passed for 184 yards on Dec. 5, 2021 against Denver.

Kansas City struck first on a 75-yard scoring drive to open the game. The possession was highlighted by completions to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (21 yards) and tight end Noah Gray (25 yards) before Mahomes finished it off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Dolphins offense could not match the quick start and punted on their first four possessions after offensive penalties led to third-and-10, third-and-15, and third-and-20 on three of the drives.

The Dolphins defense, meanwhile, settled into the game and forced three consecutive Kansas City punts after the opening-drive touchdown. But on their fifth possession, the Chiefs offense marched 95 yards down the field in 8:28 of game time to take a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard pass from Mahomes to running back Jerick McKinnon.