Presented by

Game Recap: Dolphins Comeback Falls Short In 21-14 Loss to Kansas City

Nov 05, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Owen_Carter
Carter Owen

After falling behind 21-0 in the first half, the Dolphins outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the final two quarters but could not find the tying score, falling 21-14 to the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Down seven with under three minutes to play, linebacker Bradley Chubb applied pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to force an incompletion on third-and-one and give Miami a final chance to tie the game.

Gains of 25 and 19 yards from running back Raheem Mostert on the first two plays of the following possession moved the ball to the Kansas City 31-yard line, but the Dolphins would get no closer.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished 21-of-34 for 193 yards and one touchdown while running back Raheem Mostert ran for 85 yards on 12 carries (7.1 avg.) and added his 11th rushing touchdown of the season.

The Dolphins defense pitched a second-half shutout as the Chiefs failed to score after halftime for just the fourth time in 107 games since the start of the 2017 season. Mahomes' was limited to just 185 passing yards, the seventh-fewest total of his career and the lowest in a game since he passed for 184 yards on Dec. 5, 2021 against Denver.

Kansas City struck first on a 75-yard scoring drive to open the game. The possession was highlighted by completions to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (21 yards) and tight end Noah Gray (25 yards) before Mahomes finished it off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Dolphins offense could not match the quick start and punted on their first four possessions after offensive penalties led to third-and-10, third-and-15, and third-and-20 on three of the drives.

The Dolphins defense, meanwhile, settled into the game and forced three consecutive Kansas City punts after the opening-drive touchdown. But on their fifth possession, the Chiefs offense marched 95 yards down the field in 8:28 of game time to take a 14-0 lead on a 17-yard pass from Mahomes to running back Jerick McKinnon.

Down two touchdowns, Tagovailoa and the offense got the ball back with 2:31 to play in the first half and looked to have found some rhythm. Running back Salvon Ahmed got things started with a nine-yard run before Tagovailoa found Waddle for 14 yards and wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 19 yards.

But with 47 seconds left on second-and-7 from the Kansas City 30-yard line, the drive came to a screeching halt. Tagovailoa found Hill on a screen pass and before he could take a step forward, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie stripped the ball loose. Safety Mike Edwards recovered and returned the ball four yards before throwing a lateral to fellow safety Bryan Cook, who sprinted down the sideline for a 59-yard touchdown return.

Miami had one last opportunity to cut into Kansas City's lead but was stymied again and entered the locker room 0-of-5 on third down and facing a 21-0 deficit.

After coming up empty on their first drive of the second half, Tagovailoa and the offense drove 80 yards down the field in eight plays for their first score of the game.

The touchdown came on second-and-five from the Chiefs 31-yard line as wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. outmaneuvered and elevated over McDuffie for the catch.

Following the touchdown, it was the Dolphins defense that forced a big turnover. After nearly causing an interception on a tipped pass the play before, linebacker Bradley Chubb broke through multiple attempted blocks by Chiefs offensive linemen and strip-sacked Mahomes. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler fell on the ball at the Kansas City 27-yard line to give the offense another chance to cut into the lead.

Running back Raheem Mostert found the endzone from 13 yards out to cap off that drive, bringing Miami within seven, 21-14, with 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Dolphins defense forced two punts and allowed just 29 yards on two fourth-quarter possessions by the Chiefs, but the offense could not capitalize.

Hill led all receivers with eight receptions for 62 yards (7.8 avg.). Linebacker Jaelan Phillips recorded a sack for the third consecutive week as Miami's defense allowed just two drives of more than 30 yards.

The Dolphins now head into their bye week and return to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 11 to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on CBS.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Tagovailoa Throws For 324 Yards and Three Touchdowns, Ramsey Records Interception in 31-17 Victory Over New England

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled 324 passing yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins secured a regular-season sweep of the New England Patriots with a 31-17 victory Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Miami Falls 31-17 at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football 

The Miami Dolphins continuously battled from behind, but could not complete the second-half comeback, ultimately falling on the road 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Storm Back From Early Deficit to Beat Carolina, 42-21

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Miami Dolphins controlled the final 45 minutes of action, scoring 35 straight points en route to a 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Improve to 4-1 With 31-16 Victory Over Giants

The Miami Dolphins improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2003 with a 31-16 victory over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Fall Short in Buffalo, 48-20

The Dolphins fall short during their AFC East matchup against division rival Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Break Franchise Scoring Record, Dominate Denver in Historic 70-20 Victory

After two road wins to start the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins returned home to Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon and put forth one the greatest offensive performances in NFL history, scoring 10 touchdowns in a dominant 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Win Primetime Showdown at New England, 24-17

For the second week in a row, the Miami Dolphins defense came up with a game-winning fourth down stop to seal a victory, this time by the score of 24-17 over New England on Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Recap: Tagovailoa, Hill Dazzle In Historic Season-Opening 36-34 Win Over Chargers

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave the Dolphins a 36-34 lead with his third touchdown pass and 466th passing yard of the day. The Miami defense needed to come up with a stop. And when it mattered most, they got it done.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Drop Shortened Preseason Finale 31-18 to Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins got positive contributions from veterans and young players but ultimately fell 31-18 to the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night at EverBank Stadium in the team's preseason finale.
news

Game Recap: All-Around Performance Leads Dolphins to 28-3 Win Over Houston

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and many of the Dolphins starters made their preseason debuts Saturday as Miami took a commanding 28-3 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Rush For 168 Yards in Preseason Opener

Fans had a chance to see several of Miami's young players and offseason acquisitions showcase their skills in the team's 19-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. 
Advertising