Presented by

Game Recap: Dolphins Defense Records Three Interceptions, Holds Off Raiders for 20-13 Victory

Nov 19, 2023 at 07:30 PM
Owen_Carter
Carter Owen

Despite out-gaining Las Vegas 388-156 through three quarters of Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins only held a 20-13 lead entering the final period. In a contest where points were hard to come by for the offense, it was Miami's defense that came through in the fourth quarter with two fourth-down stops and two interceptions to seal the victory and move to 7-3 on the season.

The first interception came with just over three minutes to play on fourth-and six from the Miami 24-yard line as pressure from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell led to linebacker Jaelan Phillips' first career pick. Then with under 30 seconds left in the game, cornerback Jalen Ramsey secured his second interception of the day on a leaping grab in the end zone to end the Raiders' comeback hopes.

The Dolphins defense held Las Vegas to 36 rushing yards on 16 carries (2.3 avg.). It was their lowest rushing total in a game since a 24-yard performance against Denver on Oct. 1, 2017.

Entering Week 11, the Raiders defense was giving up just 198.7 passing yards per game - the eighth-best mark in the league - and had not allowed a 300-yard passer all season. Sunday afternoon, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone and finished with 325 yards passing for the game.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill tallied 10 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown while running back Raheem Mostert was the game's leading rusher with 86 yards on 22 carries (3.9 avg.).

The Dolphins looked to take an early lead on a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown, but it was called back on replay review. Minutes later, Las Vegas forced a takeaway that was upheld - a fumble by Tagovailoa - and turned it into a 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The two teams then traded touchdowns.

First, Tagovailoa found Hill for a 38-yard score before O'Connell completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to take a 10-7 lead just before the end of the first quarter.

The Dolphins then pushed the ball all the way down to the Raiders' three-yard line, but could not convert a fourth-and-one screen attempt and turned the ball over on downs. 

A quick three-and-out by Las Vegas gave the ball back to Tagovailoa and he immediately connected with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on three of the drive's first four plays for a combined 36 yards. 

Five plays later, Tagovailoa found running back Salvon Ahmed on a nifty screen pass. A perfectly timed block from offensive lineman Connor Williams opened up a wide open lane through the middle of the field for Ahmed, who ran into the end zone untouched for a 14-10 lead.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 47-yard field goal to cut the lead to one just before halftime.

Tagovailoa posted just the third 200-yard passing performance in the first half of a game against the Raiders since the start of the 2021 season. 

In the second half, the Dolphins continued to move the ball down the field but failed to reach the end zone. The defense, though, made sure that wasn't an issue. 

After Tagovailoa was intercepted on the first play of the third quarter on a deep pass intended for Waddle, the defense forced a three-and-out to maintain the one-point lead. 

On the first play following a missed 50-yard field goal, Ramsey picked off O'Connell. Kicker Jason Sanders knocked through a 41-yard field goal just minutes later.

Another three-and-out by the Raiders led to another field goal by Sanders to give Miami a 20-13 lead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Dolphins defense continued to shut down the Raiders rushing attack and picked off O'Connell twice in the final 3+ minutes of action to close out the victory. 

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs entered Week 11 first in the NFL in total carries (186) and third in rushing yards (622) but managed just 39 yards on 14 attempts (2.8 avg.) in the game.

Tagovailoa has now recorded at least 300 passing yards in half the Dolphins games this season while Hill eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the sixth time this season.

Phillips added two sacks to go along with his interception.

The Dolphins are back in action on Friday, Nov. 24th to take on the New York Jets in the NFL's first ever Black Friday game. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Dolphins Comeback Falls Short In 21-14 Loss to Kansas City

After falling behind 21-0 in the first half, the Dolphins outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the final two quarters but could not find the tying score, falling 21-14 to the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

Game Recap: Tagovailoa Throws For 324 Yards and Three Touchdowns, Ramsey Records Interception in 31-17 Victory Over New England

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled 324 passing yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins secured a regular-season sweep of the New England Patriots with a 31-17 victory Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Miami Falls 31-17 at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football 

The Miami Dolphins continuously battled from behind, but could not complete the second-half comeback, ultimately falling on the road 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Storm Back From Early Deficit to Beat Carolina, 42-21

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Miami Dolphins controlled the final 45 minutes of action, scoring 35 straight points en route to a 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Improve to 4-1 With 31-16 Victory Over Giants

The Miami Dolphins improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2003 with a 31-16 victory over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Fall Short in Buffalo, 48-20

The Dolphins fall short during their AFC East matchup against division rival Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Break Franchise Scoring Record, Dominate Denver in Historic 70-20 Victory

After two road wins to start the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins returned home to Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon and put forth one the greatest offensive performances in NFL history, scoring 10 touchdowns in a dominant 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Win Primetime Showdown at New England, 24-17

For the second week in a row, the Miami Dolphins defense came up with a game-winning fourth down stop to seal a victory, this time by the score of 24-17 over New England on Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Recap: Tagovailoa, Hill Dazzle In Historic Season-Opening 36-34 Win Over Chargers

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave the Dolphins a 36-34 lead with his third touchdown pass and 466th passing yard of the day. The Miami defense needed to come up with a stop. And when it mattered most, they got it done.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Drop Shortened Preseason Finale 31-18 to Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins got positive contributions from veterans and young players but ultimately fell 31-18 to the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night at EverBank Stadium in the team's preseason finale.
news

Game Recap: All-Around Performance Leads Dolphins to 28-3 Win Over Houston

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and many of the Dolphins starters made their preseason debuts Saturday as Miami took a commanding 28-3 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Advertising