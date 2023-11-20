Game Recap: Dolphins Defense Records Three Interceptions, Holds Off Raiders for 20-13 Victory

The Dolphins defense held Las Vegas to 36 rushing yards on 16 carries (2.3 avg.). It was their lowest rushing total in a game since a 24-yard performance against Denver on Oct. 1, 2017.

Entering Week 11, the Raiders defense was giving up just 198.7 passing yards per game - the eighth-best mark in the league - and had not allowed a 300-yard passer all season. Sunday afternoon, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone and finished with 325 yards passing for the game.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill tallied 10 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown while running back Raheem Mostert was the game's leading rusher with 86 yards on 22 carries (3.9 avg.).

The Dolphins looked to take an early lead on a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown, but it was called back on replay review. Minutes later, Las Vegas forced a takeaway that was upheld - a fumble by Tagovailoa - and turned it into a 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The two teams then traded touchdowns.