Game Recap: Dolphins Drop Shortened Preseason Finale 31-18 to Jacksonville

He's magnetic. He's got a cool personality to him," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "He is a guy that his teammates really root for. That tells you everything about a human being because you can't, in a locker room of individuals that spend so much time together, there's no hiding the good things and the bad things.

"We're just hoping for a full recovery and have had some good news and hope to have some even better news moving forward," McDaniel added.

After Miami's opening drive stalled, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the offense on an 11-play, 74-yard scoring drive. It started with a 15-yard completion to wide receiver Robbie Chosen. A 42-yard run from running back Salvon Ahmed moved the ball to the Jacksonville seven-yard line before Jason Sanders connected on a 24-yard field goal to give the Dolphins an early 3-0 lead.