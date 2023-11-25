Game Recap: Dolphins Move to 8-3 With 34-13 Win Over Jets

The scoring drive spanned 60 yards over 11 plays and gave Miami a 10-0 lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter.

Later in the period, the Dolphins defense forced a three-and-out and used their final timeout of the half to try and extend their lead before the break.

But on the first play of the following drive, cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted Tagovailoa and ran back the return 30 yards to put the Jets on the board.

Tagovailoa was then intercepted again, this time near midfield, and the Jets came back on the field with two seconds left in the half to attempt a pass into the end zone.

Quarterback Tim Boyle launched the ball all the way to the Dolphins one-yard line, but Holland was waiting.