Presented by

Game Recap: Dolphins Move to 8-3 With 34-13 Win Over Jets

Nov 24, 2023 at 09:30 PM
Owen_Carter
Carter Owen

The Miami Dolphins outgained the New York Jets by 236 yards, logged 7.0 sacks and recorded two interceptions to secure a 34-13 win Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 243 yards and extended his league-leading streak to 20 consecutive games with a passing touchdown.

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (114) and Tyreek Hill (102 and a touchdown) each eclipsed 100 yards receiving. Running back Raheem Mostert finished with 20 carries for 94 yards (4.7 avg.) and two touchdowns as the Dolphins out-rushed the Jets 167-29.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins led the way with 2.0 sacks while safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Jerome Baker each reeled in an interception to help Miami improve to 8-3 for the second consecutive season.

The Dolphins moved the ball down the field on both of its first-quarter possessions but faced two key fourth-down conversions. On the first possession, a pass from Tagovailoa to Hill fell incomplete on fourth-and-2 from the Jets four-yard line and the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs.

Miami then elected to kick on fourth-and-one from the Jets 20-yard line. Jason Sanders converted a 38-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 3-0 lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter.

Tagovailoa and the offense eventually got into the end zone on their third drive of the game. On third-and-6 from the Jets 38-yard line, Tagovailoa rolled left and completed a pass in between multiple Jets defenders to Waddle for a 20-yard gain.

Two plays later, Tagovailoa threw a quick pass to Hill, who sidestepped a would-be tackle from Jets safety Jordan Whitehead and walked into the end zone from 7 yards out.

The scoring drive spanned 60 yards over 11 plays and gave Miami a 10-0 lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter.

Later in the period, the Dolphins defense forced a three-and-out and used their final timeout of the half to try and extend their lead before the break.

But on the first play of the following drive, cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted Tagovailoa and ran back the return 30 yards to put the Jets on the board.

Tagovailoa was then intercepted again, this time near midfield, and the Jets came back on the field with two seconds left in the half to attempt a pass into the end zone.

Quarterback Tim Boyle launched the ball all the way to the Dolphins one-yard line, but Holland was waiting.

He intercepted the pass and ran the ball back 99 yards to give Miami a 17-6 advantage on the final play of the half.

Miami's defense held the Jets to just 47 net yards of offense in the first half - the lowest first-half yardage total by a Dolphins opponent this season - and did not give up a single third-down conversion (0-5).

The Dolphins scored the first points of the second half on a 54-yard field goal by Sanders to take a 20-6 lead with 11:16 to play in the third quarter.

The Jets punted again after just three plays and Miami's offense returned to the field.

Nine minutes and three seconds later, Mostert finished off the Dolphins longest drive of the season with a 13-yard run to increase Miami's lead to 27-6.

The Jets scored their first offensive touchdown of the game on a 1-yard pass from Boyle to wide receiver Garrett Wilson but Mostert responded with a 34-yard touchdown run on the Dolphins next drive to close out the 34-13 victory.

The Jets' 29 rushing yards is tied for their lowest output since a 27-yard rushing performance against Houston on Nov. 26, 2006.

Six different Dolphins players finished with a half-sack or more in the win.

Miami returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 3 to take on the Washington Commanders (4-8). Kickoff at FedExField is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Dolphins Defense Records Three Interceptions, Holds Off Raiders for 20-13 Victory

In a contest where points were hard to come by for the offense, it was Miami's defense that came through in the fourth quarter with two fourth-down stops and two interceptions to seal the victory and move to 7-3 on the season.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Comeback Falls Short In 21-14 Loss to Kansas City

After falling behind 21-0 in the first half, the Dolphins outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the final two quarters but could not find the tying score, falling 21-14 to the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

Game Recap: Tagovailoa Throws For 324 Yards and Three Touchdowns, Ramsey Records Interception in 31-17 Victory Over New England

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled 324 passing yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins secured a regular-season sweep of the New England Patriots with a 31-17 victory Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Miami Falls 31-17 at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football 

The Miami Dolphins continuously battled from behind, but could not complete the second-half comeback, ultimately falling on the road 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Storm Back From Early Deficit to Beat Carolina, 42-21

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Miami Dolphins controlled the final 45 minutes of action, scoring 35 straight points en route to a 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Improve to 4-1 With 31-16 Victory Over Giants

The Miami Dolphins improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2003 with a 31-16 victory over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Fall Short in Buffalo, 48-20

The Dolphins fall short during their AFC East matchup against division rival Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Break Franchise Scoring Record, Dominate Denver in Historic 70-20 Victory

After two road wins to start the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins returned home to Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon and put forth one the greatest offensive performances in NFL history, scoring 10 touchdowns in a dominant 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Win Primetime Showdown at New England, 24-17

For the second week in a row, the Miami Dolphins defense came up with a game-winning fourth down stop to seal a victory, this time by the score of 24-17 over New England on Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Recap: Tagovailoa, Hill Dazzle In Historic Season-Opening 36-34 Win Over Chargers

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave the Dolphins a 36-34 lead with his third touchdown pass and 466th passing yard of the day. The Miami defense needed to come up with a stop. And when it mattered most, they got it done.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Drop Shortened Preseason Finale 31-18 to Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins got positive contributions from veterans and young players but ultimately fell 31-18 to the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night at EverBank Stadium in the team's preseason finale.
Advertising