Game Recap: Dolphins Move to 8-3 With 34-13 Win Over Jets

The Miami Dolphins outgained the New York Jets by 236 yards, logged 7.0 sacks and recorded two interceptions to secure a 34-13 win Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 243 yards and extended his league-leading streak to 20 consecutive games with a passing touchdown.
Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (114) and Tyreek Hill (102 and a touchdown) each eclipsed 100 yards receiving. Running back Raheem Mostert finished with 20 carries for 94 yards (4.7 avg.) and two touchdowns as the Dolphins out-rushed the Jets 167-29.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins led the way with 2.0 sacks while safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Jerome Baker each reeled in an interception to help Miami improve to 8-3 for the second consecutive season.
The Dolphins moved the ball down the field on both of its first-quarter possessions but faced two key fourth-down conversions. On the first possession, a pass from Tagovailoa to Hill fell incomplete on fourth-and-2 from the Jets four-yard line and the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs.
Miami then elected to kick on fourth-and-one from the Jets 20-yard line. Jason Sanders converted a 38-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 3-0 lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter.
Tagovailoa and the offense eventually got into the end zone on their third drive of the game. On third-and-6 from the Jets 38-yard line, Tagovailoa rolled left and completed a pass in between multiple Jets defenders to Waddle for a 20-yard gain.
Two plays later, Tagovailoa threw a quick pass to Hill, who sidestepped a would-be tackle from Jets safety Jordan Whitehead and walked into the end zone from 7 yards out.
The scoring drive spanned 60 yards over 11 plays and gave Miami a 10-0 lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter.
Later in the period, the Dolphins defense forced a three-and-out and used their final timeout of the half to try and extend their lead before the break.
But on the first play of the following drive, cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted Tagovailoa and ran back the return 30 yards to put the Jets on the board.
Tagovailoa was then intercepted again, this time near midfield, and the Jets came back on the field with two seconds left in the half to attempt a pass into the end zone.
Quarterback Tim Boyle launched the ball all the way to the Dolphins one-yard line, but Holland was waiting.
He intercepted the pass and ran the ball back 99 yards to give Miami a 17-6 advantage on the final play of the half.
Miami's defense held the Jets to just 47 net yards of offense in the first half - the lowest first-half yardage total by a Dolphins opponent this season - and did not give up a single third-down conversion (0-5).
The Dolphins scored the first points of the second half on a 54-yard field goal by Sanders to take a 20-6 lead with 11:16 to play in the third quarter.
The Jets punted again after just three plays and Miami's offense returned to the field.
Nine minutes and three seconds later, Mostert finished off the Dolphins longest drive of the season with a 13-yard run to increase Miami's lead to 27-6.
The Jets scored their first offensive touchdown of the game on a 1-yard pass from Boyle to wide receiver Garrett Wilson but Mostert responded with a 34-yard touchdown run on the Dolphins next drive to close out the 34-13 victory.
The Jets' 29 rushing yards is tied for their lowest output since a 27-yard rushing performance against Houston on Nov. 26, 2006.
Six different Dolphins players finished with a half-sack or more in the win.
Miami returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 3 to take on the Washington Commanders (4-8). Kickoff at FedExField is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.