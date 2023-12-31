Game Recap: Dolphins Start Hot, Can't Keep Up With Ravens in Road Loss

Miami traveled to M&T Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon hoping to knock off a Baltimore Ravens squad with the best record in the NFL (13-3). Through fifteen minutes, the Dolphins were moving the ball well on offense, had forced a punt on defense and led 10-7. With just over three minutes to play in the first half, Miami no longer led, but trailed just 14-13 after a field goal from kicker Jason Sanders. That's when the game unraveled.

The Dolphins offense stalled and Baltimore scored 21 straight points in under 4:30 of game time spanning from the end of the first half to the start of the third quarter to open up a 35-13 lead.

Miami (11-5) got back within two possessions early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to running back De’Von Achane, but would not get any closer. The Ravens added three touchdowns in the final ten minutes to win 56-19.

Tagovailoa passed for 237 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while Achane tallied 14 carries for a game-high 107 yards (7.6 avg.) and added four receptions for 30 yards (7.5 avg.) and a touchdown, his 10th total score of the season.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led Miami with six receptions for 76 yards (12.7 avg.), bringing his season total to 1,717, a new franchise record.

The Dolphins got the quick start they were looking for as four of the team's first five offensive plays went for 12+ yards. Tagovailoa delivered a quick eight-yard pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on third-and-goal to put Miami up 7-0.

Baltimore responded immediately with a similarly efficient drive and quarterback Lamar Jackson tied the game with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Justice Hill.

Just as Miami looked like it would score another quick touchdown on its second drive, Baltimore caught a break as Hill beat his defender but bobbled a would-be touchdown catch.

Miami settled for a 27-yard field goal to go up 10-7 with 3:39 left to play in the first quarter.

After Baltimore took the lead on a one-yard run from running back Gus Edwards, Sanders connected on his second field goal - this one from 38 yards out - to cut Miami's deficit to 14-13 with just over three minutes to play in the half.

Baltimore then forced three takeaways and used a strong display from Jackson, who finished with five touchdown passes and a perfect 158.3 passer rating, to outscore Miami 42-6 the rest of the way and get the win.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler forced a fumble and recorded his third straight game with a sack.