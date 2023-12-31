Presented by

Game Recap: Dolphins Start Hot, Can't Keep Up With Ravens in Road Loss

Dec 31, 2023 at 06:45 PM
Owen_Carter
Carter Owen

Miami traveled to M&T Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon hoping to knock off a Baltimore Ravens squad with the best record in the NFL (13-3). Through fifteen minutes, the Dolphins were moving the ball well on offense, had forced a punt on defense and led 10-7. With just over three minutes to play in the first half, Miami no longer led, but trailed just 14-13 after a field goal from kicker Jason Sanders. That's when the game unraveled.

The Dolphins offense stalled and Baltimore scored 21 straight points in under 4:30 of game time spanning from the end of the first half to the start of the third quarter to open up a 35-13 lead.

Miami (11-5) got back within two possessions early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to running back De’Von Achane, but would not get any closer. The Ravens added three touchdowns in the final ten minutes to win 56-19.

Tagovailoa passed for 237 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while Achane tallied 14 carries for a game-high 107 yards (7.6 avg.) and added four receptions for 30 yards (7.5 avg.) and a touchdown, his 10th total score of the season.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led Miami with six receptions for 76 yards (12.7 avg.), bringing his season total to 1,717, a new franchise record.

The Dolphins got the quick start they were looking for as four of the team's first five offensive plays went for 12+ yards. Tagovailoa delivered a quick eight-yard pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on third-and-goal to put Miami up 7-0.

Baltimore responded immediately with a similarly efficient drive and quarterback Lamar Jackson tied the game with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Justice Hill.

Just as Miami looked like it would score another quick touchdown on its second drive, Baltimore caught a break as Hill beat his defender but bobbled a would-be touchdown catch.

Miami settled for a 27-yard field goal to go up 10-7 with 3:39 left to play in the first quarter.

After Baltimore took the lead on a one-yard run from running back Gus Edwards, Sanders connected on his second field goal - this one from 38 yards out - to cut Miami's deficit to 14-13 with just over three minutes to play in the half.

Baltimore then forced three takeaways and used a strong display from Jackson, who finished with five touchdown passes and a perfect 158.3 passer rating, to outscore Miami 42-6 the rest of the way and get the win.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler forced a fumble and recorded his third straight game with a sack.

Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium next week for its regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills (10-6). The Dolphins can clinch the AFC East for the first time since 2008 with a victory.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Jason Sanders' Five Field Goals Clinches Playoff Berth, Lifts Dolphins to 22-20 Win Over Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins secured a thrilling 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys to clinch the team's second consecutive playoff berth.
news

Game Recap: Defense Secures 30-0 Shutout Win Over Jets as Mostert Breaks Multiple Franchise Records

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 224 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert combined for three scores and the Dolphins defense posted its first shutout of the season in a dominant 30-0 win over the New York Jets Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Can't Close Out Titans, Fall 28-27 at Home

After a back-and-forth offensive struggle through three-plus quarters, momentum swung Miami's way when two Titans fumbles turned into two Dolphins touchdowns and a 27-13 lead with 4:34 left in the game. But Tennessee rallied to score 15 points after that and stopped Miami's offense twice in the final 2:40 to pull off a 28-27 win on Monday Night Football.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Improve to 9-3 with Dominant 45-15 Victory over Commanders

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns of 60+ yards to wide receiver Tyreek Hill as Miami jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead and eventually came away with a 45-15 victory over the Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at FedExField.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Move to 8-3 With 34-13 Win Over Jets

The Miami Dolphins outgained the New York Jets by 236 yards, logged 7.0 sacks and recorded two interceptions to secure a 34-13 win Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Defense Records Three Interceptions, Holds Off Raiders for 20-13 Victory

In a contest where points were hard to come by for the offense, it was Miami's defense that came through in the fourth quarter with two fourth-down stops and two interceptions to seal the victory and move to 7-3 on the season.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Comeback Falls Short In 21-14 Loss to Kansas City

After falling behind 21-0 in the first half, the Dolphins outscored Kansas City 14-0 in the final two quarters but could not find the tying score, falling 21-14 to the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

Game Recap: Tagovailoa Throws For 324 Yards and Three Touchdowns, Ramsey Records Interception in 31-17 Victory Over New England

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled 324 passing yards and three touchdowns and the Miami Dolphins secured a regular-season sweep of the New England Patriots with a 31-17 victory Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Miami Falls 31-17 at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football 

The Miami Dolphins continuously battled from behind, but could not complete the second-half comeback, ultimately falling on the road 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Storm Back From Early Deficit to Beat Carolina, 42-21

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Miami Dolphins controlled the final 45 minutes of action, scoring 35 straight points en route to a 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Improve to 4-1 With 31-16 Victory Over Giants

The Miami Dolphins improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2003 with a 31-16 victory over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
Advertising