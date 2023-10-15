Game Recap: Dolphins Storm Back From Early Deficit to Beat Carolina, 42-21

On the following drive, the Dolphins defense and special teams stepped up. On fourth-and-eight from the Carolina 49-yard line, linebacker Duke Riley and defensive back Elijah Campbell forced Panthers wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. out of bounds short of the first-down marker after a fake-punt pass from punter Johnny Hekker.

That initial score by the Dolphins offense and stop by the defense began a five-touchdown stretch over six possessions for Miami. First, Tagovailoa rolled left and found Jaylen Waddle for a score. He then placed a deep pass to Hill in stride for a 41-yard touchdown. Two Mostert rushing touchdowns later flipped what was once a two-score lead for the Panthers into a 35-14 advantage for the Dolphins with 12:27 left to play in the game.