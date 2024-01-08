Game Recap: Dolphins To Face Kansas City in AFC Wild Card After 21-14 Loss to Buffalo

The Bills tied the game with 4:31 left in the half on a broken play as quarterback Josh Allen's pass ricocheted off linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel's helmet and into the hands of wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who kept both feet in bounds for a six-yard touchdown grab.

With Buffalo receiving the second-half kickoff, the Dolphins offense embarked on a crucial drive towards the end of the second quarter.

Coming out of the two-minute warning, Tagovailoa faced a key third-and-three from the Buffalo 36-yard line and completed a 24-yard pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. to move the chains.

An eight-yard completion to Hill set up third-and-one from the Buffalo three-yard line. Tagovailoa went right back to Hill with a quick pass to the right side of the end zone to put Miami up 14-7 with 1:43 remaining before halftime.