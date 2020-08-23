Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 FAQs

What are the mask requirements of fans coming to games?

Masks are required for all guests (age 2 and up) at all times, other than when actively eating or drinking, while on Hard Rock Stadium property.

At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are NOT acceptable face coverings. All masks (whether disposable or reusable) must:

- Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

- Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

- Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the guest to remain hands-free