Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 FAQs

Hard Rock Stadium
What measures have been taken to make guests feel safe?
- Hard Rock Stadium is the first NFL stadium to earn Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Star accreditation. The gold standard of prepared facilities, GBAC Star provides third-party validation that Hard Rock Stadium is establishing and maintaining a thorough cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program designed to minimize risk associated with infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for COVID-19 disease) for employees, guests, the community and the environment.
Mask Requirements
What are the mask requirements of fans coming to games?
- Masks are required for all guests (age 2 and up) at all times, other than when actively eating or drinking, while on Hard Rock Stadium property.
- PROHIBITED FACIAL COVERINGS: At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are NOT acceptable face coverings.
- All masks (whether disposable or reusable) must:
- Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material
- Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the guest to remain hands-free
- You may remove your mask while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.
- Failure to comply will result in ejection.
Parking
What are the changes to parking?
- Parking lots will open 2 hours prior to kickoff
- Directed parking will be in effect from the time gates open – YOU MUST PARK WHERE YOU ARE DIRECTED TO PARK.
- Tailgating will not be permitted
- Parking will be digital and passes must be displayed and printed in color on your dashboard
- Cash payments will NOT be accepted
What is directed parking?
- Cars will be directed by staff to park in a specific aisle and space
Why is there no tailgating?
- To keep all fans safe, we will not permit social gatherings for tailgate in the lots for the 2020 season
How will parking day of game be handled?
- Parking will be completely cashless. Parking attendants will only accept SunPass and credit card for available day of game spaces. We highly encourage you buy parking in advance as spaces will be limited.
Gate Entry
What are the changes to gate entry?
- You will be assigned a gate entry time to facilitate social distancing at the entry gates during peak ingress times
- Social distance markers will be placed at gates and escalators
- Additional gate entry points will be available
- East Gate will be designated for guests with medical conditions requiring the use of an elevator
- New security metal detectors at entry gates
What does the time on my ticket mean?
- All guests can enter from 11am-12:10pm and after 12:50pm
- If you wish to enter during the peak ingress period from 12:10pm to 12:50pm, you must enter during the 10 minute window designated on your ticket.
What will security look like?
- New metal detectors will now screen for prohibited metal items. You will not be required to remove your keys or phone and/or belt (unless additional screening is required).
How will tickets be scanned?
- All tickets will be digital
- To keep guests and staff safe, there will be no touching and all fans will be required to hold and scan their own tickets at the turnstile.
- Ticket blocks will be able to enter together (e.g. family of four will have all four tickets on one device)
Food & Beverage
What are the changes to the food and beverage experience?
- New online order-ahead food & beverage app with pick up order only locations
- Elimination of cash to reduce contact
- Elimination of condiment stand on the concourse
- Elimination of vendors walking up and down aisles
- Gloves required for all food-service employees
- Social distance markings to encourage and promote distancing guidelines in common areas and quest
- Reduced seating and social distancing seating on all concourses
- No buffets; pre-packaged items in all-inclusive clubs
Additional Measures
- Smoking will not be permitted at Hard Rock Stadium, including electronic and other smoking devices
- Mandatory touchless temperature checks and health screenings for Hard Rock Stadium employees
- Mandatory masks for Hard Rock Stadium employees
- Health and safety guidelines training for Hard Rock Stadium
- Additional hand washing and sanitizer stations on concourses
- Frequent sanitization of high touched surfaces (handrails, door knobs, tables)
- Touchless restroom sinks, soap, paper towels and flush
- Social distanced restroom lines
- Capacity restrictions in team stores
- Elimination of ATMs and phone charging stations