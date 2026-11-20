The Miami Dolphins will be without punter Bradley Pinion and wide receiver Jared Wayne for Sunday's game against the Bills.
As of Friday, November 20, 2026:
P Bradley Pinion | Right Groin | OUT
WR Jared Warne | Quad| OUT
CB Jaylin Simpson | Knee| DOUBTFUL
S Dante Trader Jr. | Shoulder / Groin| DOUBTFUL
CB Darrell Baker Jr. | Knee | QUESTIONABLE
C Aaron brewer | Concussion| QUESTIONABLE
CB Marcellas Dial Jr. | Toe | QUESTIONABLE
LS Tucker Addington | Shoulder | -
WR Chris Bell | Knee | -
CB JuJu Brents | Neck | -
WR Caleb Douglas | Shoulder | -
C Andrew Meyer | Neck | -