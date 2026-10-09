Injury Report: Week 5 Dolphins vs Bengals

The Miami Dolphins will be without EDGE Rob Beal Jr, WR Caleb Douglas, TE Justin Joly and CB Reese Taylor for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. View the full injury report here.
As of Friday, October 9, 2026:
EDGE Rob Beal Jr. | Hamstring | OUT
WR Caleb Douglas | Ankle | OUT
TE Justin Joly | Concussion | OUT
CB Reese Taylor | Quad | OUT
CB Storm Duck | Knee | QUESTIONABLE
DL Kenneth Grant | Toe | QUESTIONABLE
ILB Jackson Woodard | Ankle | QUESTIONABLE
RB Jaylen Wright | Shin | QUESTIONABLE
LS Tucker Addington | Shoulder | -
WR Chris Bell | Knee | -
CB JuJu Brents | Heel | -
T Austin Jackson | Knee | -
S Dante Trader Jr. | Shin | -