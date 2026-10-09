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Injury Report: Week 5 Dolphins vs Bengals

Oct 09, 2026 at 04:21 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Injury Report 16x9

The Miami Dolphins will be without EDGE Rob Beal Jr, WR Caleb Douglas, TE Justin Joly and CB Reese Taylor for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. View the full injury report here.

As of Friday, October 9, 2026:

EDGE Rob Beal Jr. | Hamstring | OUT

WR Caleb Douglas | Ankle | OUT

TE Justin Joly | Concussion | OUT

CB Reese Taylor | Quad | OUT

CB Storm Duck | Knee | QUESTIONABLE

DL Kenneth Grant | Toe | QUESTIONABLE

ILB Jackson Woodard | Ankle | QUESTIONABLE

RB Jaylen Wright | Shin | QUESTIONABLE

LS Tucker Addington | Shoulder | -

WR Chris Bell | Knee | -

CB JuJu Brents | Heel | -

T Austin Jackson | Knee | -

S Dante Trader Jr. | Shin | -

Practice StatusGame Status
DNP - Did not participate in practiceOUT - Player will not play
LP - Limited participation in practiceDOUBTFUL - Player is unlikely to play
FP - Full participationQUESTIONABLE - Player is not certain to play
( - ) - Not listed( - ) - Not listed

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