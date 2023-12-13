Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Run Defense Remains Stout, Mostert Nears History

Despite falling to the Tennessee Titans 28-27 on Monday Night Football, the Dolphins still had memorable moments and performances, namely from running back Raheem Mostert and the team's run defense.

We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's Week 14 matchup against the Titans.

Mostert Nears History

Entering the 2023 regular season, running back Raheem Mostert had never recorded 20+ carries in a game. He has now done so three times in the past four weeks.

Mostert posted 96 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts (4.6 avg.) against Tennessee. It's his fourth game in the last five weeks with at least 85 rushing yards.

His 16 rushing scores and 18 total touchdowns this season are both tied for the Dolphins single-season franchise record.

Mostert has registered new career highs in rushing attempts (183), rushing yards (924) rushing touchdowns (16) and scrimmage yards (1,094) this season.