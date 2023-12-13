Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Run Defense Remains Stout, Mostert Nears History

Despite falling to the Tennessee Titans 28-27 on Monday Night Football, the Dolphins still had memorable moments and performances, namely from running back Raheem Mostert and the team's run defense.
We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's Week 14 matchup against the Titans.
Mostert Nears History
Entering the 2023 regular season, running back Raheem Mostert had never recorded 20+ carries in a game. He has now done so three times in the past four weeks.
Mostert posted 96 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts (4.6 avg.) against Tennessee. It's his fourth game in the last five weeks with at least 85 rushing yards.
His 16 rushing scores and 18 total touchdowns this season are both tied for the Dolphins single-season franchise record.
Mostert has registered new career highs in rushing attempts (183), rushing yards (924) rushing touchdowns (16) and scrimmage yards (1,094) this season.
He leads a Miami rushing attack currently averaging 5.5 yards per designed run. Per Tru Media, it ties Baltimore (2019, 2020) and Minnesota (2012) for the best rate since at least 2000. Only one other team, (Detroit) is averaging even 5.0 yards per designed run this season.
Stopping the Run
Sitting directly behind Mostert on the NFL's rushing leaderboard is Titans running back Derrick Henry.
Miami's defense held Henry to just 34 yards on 17 carries (2.0 avg.) and his team to 83 yards on 29 carries (2.9 avg.).
It marked just the fourth time in 71 career games with at least 14 rushing attempts that Henry failed to reach 50 yards.
Tennessee entered Week 14 sixth in the NFL with a 4.4-yard average on designed run attempts and a league-best 3.5 yards after contact per rush.
The Dolphins allowed just 2.5 yards per designed run Monday night, the Titans' second-worst mark of their season and tied for their fourth worst in a game since at least 2018.
Individual/Team Milestones
Early in the first quarter, defensive tackle Zach Sieler intercepted a pass from Tennessee quarterback Will Levis and returned it five yards. It's Miami's third straight game with a pick-six and the team's fourth pick-six this season, the club's most since 2001.
Tua Tagovailoa (3,697 yards) completed 23-of-33 passes (69.7 pct.) for 240 yards and surpassed his prior career-high of 3,548 passing yards in a season.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins took down Levis in the first quarter and is now tied for second among all defensive tackles with 7.5 sacks this season.
For more analysis from Week 14, listen to the latest episode of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.