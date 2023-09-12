Inside the Numbers: Tagovailoa, Hill Combine for Historic Performance in Week 1 Win Over Chargers

From the Dolphins' historic offensive output to key late-game stops from the defense, Miami's season-opening 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was memorable.

We go Inside the Numbers to take a look at the team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more that helped the Dolphins secure their first victory of the 2023 regular season.

Success in the Season-Opener

With their third consecutive season-opening victory, the Dolphins have now won five of their past seven – and eight of their past 11 – season openers.

Miami handed the Chargers their first Week 1 loss since 2018 while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa improved to 3-0 as a starter in Week 1 games.

High-Octane Offense