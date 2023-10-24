Inside the Numbers: Tagovailoa, Hill Continue Historic Start; Defense Creates Points

Chubb has tallied 4.0 sacks this season including 3.0 in the past two weeks.

Third-year linebacker Jaelan Phillips also made his presence known with a sack late in the first half, forcing the Eagles to run out the clock and abandon their attempt for last-minute points before the break.

On the play, Phillips was lined up against four-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, who had not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season - a span of more than 1,100 snaps - according to Pro Football Focus.

Through seven weeks of action, the Dolphins are tied for third in the NFL with 24.0 sacks, already more than half the team's total of 40.0 in the entire 2022 regular season.

Additionally, Miami recorded four games with at least 4.0 sacks in 2022. The team already has two games with 4.0 sacks and a third with 7.0 this season.

Turning Defense into Offense