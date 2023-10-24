Inside the Numbers: Tagovailoa, Hill Continue Historic Start; Defense Creates Points

After tying the team's second-largest comeback under Head Coach Mike McDaniel (14 points) last week against Carolina, the Dolphins had another opportunity for a come-from-behind victory Sunday night.
They came up short this time though, falling 31-17 against the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Still, there were plenty of positives the team can build on moving forward this season.
We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's Week 7 matchup against the Eagles.
Tua and Tyreek
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill connected for a 27-yard touchdown with under one minute remaining in the first half to cut Miami's deficit to seven. With the score, Tagovailoa surpassed quarterback Jay Fiedler (66) for the fourth-most passing touchdowns in franchise history.
On Sunday night, Tagovailoa also became the fifth player in Dolphins history to total at least 10,000 career passing yards.
Hill has now scored in six of Miami's seven games this season and leads the league in receiving yards (902) and touchdown receptions (7).
Hill, who finished with team highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (88), became the eighth active NFL player to eclipse 10,000 career yards from scrimmage, joining WR Julio Jones (13,795), WR DeAndre Hopkins (11,686), WR Mike Evans (10,903), TE Travis Kelce (10,883), RB Ezekiel Elliott (10,881), WR Davante Adams (10,164) and RB Derrick Henry (10,121).
He also passed Adams (9,236) for the most receiving yards since he entered the NFL in 2016.
Talented Pass Rushers
Another aspect of Sunday night's game the Dolphins can build on is the performance of the front seven against the Eagles offensive line, which is widely regarded as one of the league's best units.
Linebacker Bradley Chubb had one of his best games as a Dolphin, recording a career-high-tying seven tackles and 2.0 sacks. One of those sacks came in the first quarter, as Chubb stripped the ball loose from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' possession. Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins fell on the ball and helped set up a Dolphins field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
Chubb has tallied 4.0 sacks this season including 3.0 in the past two weeks.
Third-year linebacker Jaelan Phillips also made his presence known with a sack late in the first half, forcing the Eagles to run out the clock and abandon their attempt for last-minute points before the break.
On the play, Phillips was lined up against four-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, who had not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season - a span of more than 1,100 snaps - according to Pro Football Focus.
Through seven weeks of action, the Dolphins are tied for third in the NFL with 24.0 sacks, already more than half the team's total of 40.0 in the entire 2022 regular season.
Additionally, Miami recorded four games with at least 4.0 sacks in 2022. The team already has two games with 4.0 sacks and a third with 7.0 this season.
Turning Defense into Offense
With 4:02 remaining in the third quarter, the Dolphins offense had just come off the field after failing to convert on fourth down and needed a big play from their defense. Sure enough, cornerback Kader Kohou got into the backfield and tipped Hurts' pass into the arms of linebacker Jerome Baker, who returned the interception 22 yards to the end zone to tie the game at 17-17.
It was Baker's fourth career interception and second career pick-six (11/4/18 vs N.Y. Jets).
It also marked Miami's first defensive score since cornerback Xavien Howard's 16-yard fumble return for a touchdown on Nov. 27, 2022, vs. Houston.
