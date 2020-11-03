Dolphins Acquire 2022 Draft Pick from Patriots

Ford has played in 16 games in his NFL career, all with the Dolphins. He spent multiple stints on Miami's practice squad before his most recent promotion to the active roster on Nov. 27, 2019. He's caught 41 passes for 428 yards (10.4 avg.) and has one carry for 11 yards. Ford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft.