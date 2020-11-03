Dolphins Acquire 2022 Draft Pick from Patriots

Nov 03, 2020 at 06:25 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2022 draft pick from the New England Patriots in exchange for wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

Ford has played in 16 games in his NFL career, all with the Dolphins. He spent multiple stints on Miami's practice squad before his most recent promotion to the active roster on Nov. 27, 2019. He's caught 41 passes for 428 yards (10.4 avg.) and has one carry for 11 yards. Ford originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft.

Related Content

news

Dolphins Acquire DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The Dolphins have acquired RB DeAndre Washington from Kansas City in a swap of conditional draft picks.
news

Tae Hayes, Benito Jones Elevated to Active Roster

The Dolphins elevated Tae Hayes and Benito Jones to the active roster for tomorrow's game.
news

Tight End Adam Shaheen Signs Contract Extension

Adam Shaheen signed a contract extension through the 2022 season.
news

Benito Jones Elevated to Active Roster

The Miami Dolphins placed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.
news

Davon Godchaux Placed on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins placed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.
news

Tyshun Render Elevated to Active Roster

The Dolphins elevated defensive end Tyshun Render to the active roster for tomorrow's game.
news

Salvon Ahmed Promoted to Active Roster, Austin Jackson Placed on IR

Dolphins promote RB Salvon Ahmed to the active roster and placed T Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
news

Brian Flores Gives $50,000 to Help Support Technology in Schools 

Flores recently donated $50,000 to the team's Social Impact Committee's efforts to assist with wireless and infrastructure technology in the public-school system.
news

Dolphins Elevate Tae Hayes to Active Roster

Cornerback Tae Hayes has been promoted to the active roster.
news

Miami Dolphins Foundation Partners with Payless To Distribute 1,600 Meals, Shoe Vouchers and Face Masks to South Florida Students and Families

news

Social Impact Committee Gives $100,000 to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's Fines and Fees Program

Advertising