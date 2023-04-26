Looking Back on the Miami Dolphins Draft Pick History

It's that time of the year again with the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon.

This year, the Miami Dolphins have four draft selections: 51st overall (2nd Round), 84th overall (3rd Round), 197th overall (6th Round), and 238th overall (7th Round).

Through the years, the Dolphins have established a rich history of selecting talent in the later rounds of the draft, proving pivotal franchise players can be found outside of the first-round.

From starting stars to Hall of Famers, let's look back on notable late-round draft selections in Miami Dolphins history:

Round 2

The Dolphins have taken star players in the second-round of the NFL Draft, many of which are either currently active or former past legends and Hall of Famers.

The Dolphins' most recent second-round selection was safety Jevon Holland. Selected 36th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Holland has made an immediate impact on the team in a short amount of time. In just two seasons, Holland tallied 165 tackles, 17 pass defenses, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Sticking with the secondary, cornerback Xavien Howard was selected 38th overall in 2016. During his seven-year career, Howard has been named a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro. With 28 career interceptions, Howard sits sixth all-time in Dolphins' franchise history in interceptions.

Another notable Dolphins' second-round selection is Hall of Famer Dwight Stephenson. The second-round center spent eight seasons in Miami and was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls and four straight First-Team All-Pros. Stephenson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

Some other notable and recent second-round selections include Patrick Surtain Sr., Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, and Sam Madison.

Round 3

When it comes to the third-round there is one name that is synonymous with Dolphins' history, Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. The third-round defensive end spent 13 seasons with the Dolphins, tallying 139.5 sacks, marking seventh all-time in NFL history. Along with being a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro, and Defensive Player of the Year in 2006, Taylor was honored as a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Some other recent and notable third-round selections include Jerome Baker, Tony Nathan, Duriel Harris, and Dick Anderson.

Round 6

In the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Dolphins selected long snapper Blake Ferguson. Previously, defensive end Doug Better was drafted by Miami in 1978, with the sixth-round selection spending 10 seasons as a member of the Dolphins. Better recorded an incredible season in 1983 after being awarded Pro Bowl honors, First Team All-Pro, and Defensive Player of the Year with 16 sacks.

Other sixth-round picks include Yeremiah Bell, Shawn Wooden, and Reggie Roby.

Round 7

Currently, the Dolphins have three seventh-round picks on the roster. Quarterback Skylar Thompson, running back Myles Gaskin, and kicker Jason Sanders. While the seventh round may be seen as late, many teams have found the round as an opportunity to uncover hidden talent in the draft.

Thompson was drafted 247th overall last season and stepped up when he was needed most last season, starting in two regular season games and in a postseason Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Running back Gaskin, selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, continues to show off his dynamic skills in the run and passing game, recording 2,056 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns during the first four seasons of his career.

Sanders, drafted in 2018, has been the starting kicker for the Dolphins for the past five seasons and was awarded All-Rookie Team honors in 2018 and First-Team All-Pro in 2020.

One of the most notable seventh-round picks in Dolphins' draft history is safety Jake Scott. Scott did not miss a single game during his nine-year NFL career. In his six seasons with the Dolphins, Scott tallied 35 interceptions, marking the most interceptions in franchise history. During his time in Miami, Scott became a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro, and Super Bowl MVP during the 1972 Perfect Season.

Additional seventh-round selections include Joe Rose and Uwe Von Schamann.