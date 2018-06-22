Member Benefits & Policies

I, the account holder of record, represent that I am 18 years of age or older and understand that by signing this binding agreement ("Agreement"), or, if I renew online, by e-signing or clicking "ACCEPT," I am agreeing to the terms set forth herein and giving my authorization to Miami Dolphins, Ltd. ("MDL") and its designees to charge my credit/debit card (or withdraw from my bank account via Electronic Funds Transfer, if so selected by me) for my annual membership dues at the then-published rates("Membership Dues") for my MDL membership ( "Membership"), which Membership provides me with, among other benefits, tickets, each of which constitutes a revocable license, to attend Miami Dolphins home games played at Hard Rock Stadium (the "Stadium") and certain Member events scheduled by MDL from time-to-time, and I agree to the terms and conditions set forth herein. I understand that subsequent charges will be made to my authorized card/account in association with my chosen payment plan until my Membership Dues are paid in full. I ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT MY MEMBERSHIP WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW for an additional one (1) year period on November 1st of each successive year and that, for future years during which my Membership remains in effect, I hereby authorize MDL to charge my Membership Dues at the then-published rates to my credit/debit card (or withdraw from my bank account via Electronic Funds Transfer, if so selected by me) in accordance with my selected payment plan on the payment dates determined by MDL each Membership Year (as defined below), unless either I or MDL provides written notice to the other of cancellation in accordance with these terms and conditions, for any reason or no reason, prior to the start of the new "Membership Year," which begins on November 1st and ends on October 31st of each calendar year. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, I acknowledge and agree that the number and/or classification of home Miami Dolphins games (i.e., preseason or regular season) played at the Stadium may increase or decrease from time-to-time and that my Membership rate (and future monthly payments) may be adjusted accordingly at any time as a result of any such increase or decrease, as determined by MDL.

CANCELLATION

I understand that my Membership may be cancelled by me at any time for any reason, provided I submit thirty (30) days written notice by either: (a) U.S. mail, certified return receipt requested, to 347 Don Shula Drive, ATTN: Membership Services, Miami Gardens FL 33056, (b) in-person to an authorized MDL representative at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL, or (c) by completing and submitting a cancellation form to that can be requested over the phone by calling 1-888-FINS-TIX in accordance with the submission instructions set forth on such cancellation form. Upon MDL's receipt of my cancellation notice, I will no longer be obligated for any future payments, but shall not be entitled to any refund for Membership Dues payments made prior to the cancellation other than as expressly set forth below. In addition, in the event that I cancel my Membership, MDL shall have the unconditional right to sell any then-available unsold Memberships that include tickets in locations similar to mine prior to selling a Membership that includes the specific tickets included with my Membership. Any remaining funds on my account, after cancellation by me, may be either (x) applied toward the purchase of tickets to mutually agreed upon event(s) by MDL or any affiliate, subject to availability, or (y) retained by MDL for its own account, in each case, as determined by MDL. For all Membership Dues payments, the foregoing payment authorization shall remain in effect for so long as my Membership remains in effect. I hereby warrant that I have the authority to authorize charges to the listed account for the purpose of paying my MDL annual Membership dues. I understand and agree that MDL is not liable in any way for erroneous billing statements or incorrect charges and that, should such an error occur in billing, MDL's only responsibility is to correct it when and if MDL receives written notice of the error. There will be no refunds of any kind for these charges. I understand that MDL reserves the right, upon written notification, to revoke my Membership at any time without cause, in which case my exclusive remedy shall be a refund of any Membership Dues paid for which no corresponding Membership benefits have been provided, which determination shall be made by MDL in its sole discretion. For the avoidance of doubt, funds shall be deemed refunded once remitted via mail to my last known address on file with MDL. I understand that I will not be entitled to any refund in any circumstance if MDL revokes my Membership for cause, which shall include, without limitation: (i) failure to make timely payment of Membership Dues or any other breach of this Agreement , (ii) violation of MDL, NFL, or Stadium policies, as amended from time-to-time, including, without limitation, unruly or inappropriate behavior by me or any person that utilizes my tickets, as determined by MDL; or (iii) any violation of Miami Dolphins Member Terms and Conditions, as amended from time-to-time, which are available online at http://www.miamidolphins.com/tickets-and-stadium/Terms.html. I understand that MDL reserves the right to unilaterally modify my payment plan option upon written notice, MDL makes no guarantee as to the number of games to be played at the Stadium each year, and that a reduction in the number of games played at the Stadium in a given year shall not entitle me to a refund or reduction in the amount of my Membership Dues. MDL reserves the right to restrict entry to MDL games or MDL Member events and/or revoke membership privileges if scheduled payments are not timely paid and/or if any authorized charge is refused or revoked by my credit card company or banking institution for any reason. I agree that if any credit card/debit or checking account number(s) listed on this form changes, I will promptly notify MDL and this authorization will remain in effect for the new account number(s), and that failure to do so may constitute a default which could lead to the revocation or cancellation of my account for cause. Under all payment plans, all payments are due on the dates specified regardless of game cancellations or rescheduling – refunds or exchanges in such events, if any, shall be determined by MDL in their sole discretion. Failure to continue scheduled payments, whether in the event of cancelled or rescheduled games or otherwise, may subject my Membership to cancellation and the forfeiture of any amounts previously paid, without limiting MDL's other rights and remedies. MDL reserves the right to charge a processing fee in the event a charge is refused for any reason.

OTHER TERMS & CONDITIONS

Ticketmaster Terms & Conditions. I hereby acknowledge and agree that my tickets will be delivered via Ticketmaster (or its designees), and that I have read and agree to the Ticketmaster terms of use, available here: https://help.ticketmaster.com/s/article/Terms-of-Use?language=en_US

Rights Reserved. MDL reserves the right in their sole discretion to amend, update or modify policies and procedures relative to the MDL Membership program upon notice to the member/account holder of record.

Account Ownership. Membership accounts and/or account numbers are not transferable from one person or entity to another. The owner name under which a Membership has been purchased may not be changed, with the certain limited exceptions. I understand that I can contact my Membership Services representative for more details.

Membership is a Revocable License. Memberships include tickets, which like all tickets sold for MDL events, are owned by MDL. I understand that my Membership (and each included ticket) is a revocable license issued by MDL to the individual or corporate entity name that appears on the account of record. Breach of any of the terms of this Agreement or the MDL Membership Terms and Conditions shall entitle MDL to all available legal remedies.

All Sales are Final. No Refunds or Exchanges. Payments must be timely made on or before the agreed upon payment plan dates. Delivery of tickets shall be made prior to each applicable game, and only upon receipt of full payment of annual Membership dues or for accounts that are current on all payments. If I am on a payment plan and I fail to make any timely required payments, MDL reserves the right to either (a) withhold my tickets for upcoming events until payment is made and the account is in good standing or (b) terminate my Membership in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Agreement.

Playoff Games. Playoff game tickets are at an additional cost above and beyond my annual Membership dues. Members shall have the opportunity to purchase the seats associated with their Membership for MDL home playoff games, with the exception of any Super Bowl games, which shall be governed by applicable NFL rules. Except as expressly set forth herein, terms and conditions governing Members' rights to purchase of playoff tickets shall be determined by MDL in their sole discretion prior to the end of the regular season and may be amended from time-to-time.

Restrictions: I agree not to transmit, distribute, or sell (or aid in transmitting, distributing or selling), in any media any description, account, picture, video, audio or other form of reproduction of any MDL game or any surrounding activities for which my ticket is issued. My ticket(s) may not be used for any form of commercial or trade purposes, including, but not limited to, the sale of all or substantially all of my season tickets for non-personal, business use, and any advertising, promotions, contests or sweepstakes, without the express written consent of MDL.

Assumption of Risk/Release of Liability: I (and the user(s) of my tickets for any particular game or event) voluntarily assume all risk and danger of personal injury (including death) and all hazards arising from, or related in any way to, the game (including, but not limited to, injuries caused by players, fans, footballs or other objects) whether occurring prior to, during or after the game, however caused and whether by negligence or otherwise. I (and the user(s) of my tickets for any particular game or event) agree that neither MDL, the NFL, or their respective affiliates, employees, agents or owners are liable for any injuries from such causes.

Fan Behavior: Any ticket holder who behaves in an unruly or disruptive manner, including, but not limited to, foul language, intoxication, physical or verbal abuse of other fans, MDL or stadium employees, game officials, players or coaches during, before or after a game may be asked to leave the MDL home stadium. I understand that as the account holder of record, I am responsible for such behavior by anyone using my tickets. MDL reserves the right in the event of such behavior, to terminate my MDL Membership without refund or other compensation in accordance with MDL and/or NFL policies.

Use of Image. I (and the user(s) of my tickets for any particular game or event) grant permission to MDL and the NFL (and its designees and agents) to utilize my image, likeness, actions and statements in any live or recorded audio, video or photographic display or other transmission, exhibition, publication or reproduction made of or at the game in any medium or context for any purpose, including commercial or promotional purposes, without further authorization or compensation.