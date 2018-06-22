Member Benefits & Policies

2021-2022 Hard Rock Stadium Ticketback Terms
Each ticket for a Hard Rock Stadium ("Stadium") event is a revocable license that only grants one-time entry into the stadium and a seat or standing location (as specified on ticket), for the specified event (the "Event") with no right of re-entry. The person seeking entry pursuant to such license, and any accompanying minors ("Holder"), agrees that such license is subject to these terms ("Terms") and by purchase, acceptance and/or use of such license, Holder is deemed to have read and agreed to the Terms.Failure to comply with any Term shall result in forfeiture of the license and all rights arising under it without refund and entitle the NFL, Miami Dolphins, Ltd. and/or South Florida Stadium LLC (individually or collectively, "Management") to pursue all legal remedies. Admission may be refused or revoked and Holder may be ejected for any reason in the Management's sole discretion.
ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES EXCEPT AS PROVIDED HEREIN. THE SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY if admission is refused or revoked without cause, stadium capacity limits result in ticket cancellation, or the Event is canceled and not rescheduled for any reason, is a refund of up to the ticket's face value set by Management ("Face Value"). Management's liability for breach of the Terms shall not exceed Face Value. IN NO EVENT SHALL MANAGEMENT BE LIABLE FOR SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND INCLUDING ANY AMOUNT PAID IN EXCESS OF FACE VALUE FOR THE TICKET. ANY DISPUTE OR CLAIM IN ANY WAY RELATED TO THE TICKET OR THE EVENT SHALL BE RESOLVED BY MANDATORY, CONFIDENTIAL, FINAL, BINDING ARBITRATION BEFORE JAMS IN MIAMI PURSUANT TO ITS STREAMLINED RULES AND APPLYING FLORIDA SUBSTANTIVE LAW. ALL DISPUTES SHALL BE ARBITRATED ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS. HOLDER UNDERSTANDS THAT THEY ARE WAIVING THEIR RIGHT TO A COURT OR JURY TRIAL AND ANY RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIM AS A CLASS ACTION, REPRESENTATIVE ACTION, OR CLASS ARBITRATION. IF HOLDER DOES NOT CONSENT TO THIS CLAUSE, HOLDER MUST LEAVE OR NOT ENTER THE STADIUM. THIS CLAUSE IS GOVERNED BY THE FEDERAL ARBITRATION ACT.
Event (and gates opening) dates/times are subject to change at Management's sole discretion; no such change shall entitle Holder to a refund or remedy if Holder cannot attend or for any other reason. Holder may be relocated in Management's sole discretion and no relocation shall entitle Holder to a refund or other remedy if Holder is relocated to a location of comparable Face Value.
Holder must comply with all Management policies, including without limitation any policies addressing security and fan conduct, health and safety, and bags. Holder and Holder's belongings may be searched or assessed. Prohibited items may be confiscated. Holder consents to such searches and assessments and waives all related claims. If Holder does not consent, Holder acknowledges Management has the right to deny or revoke Holder's admission without refund. Management reserves the right to deny or revoke the admission of person who it determines, in its sole discretion, poses a risk to the health or safety of other attendees or whose conduct violates these Terms, any Management policies, or is otherwise disorderly (or complicit therein) without refund.
Holder agrees not to create, transmit, display, distribute, exploit, misappropriate or sell (or aid in such activity) (1) in any form, any description or account (whether text, data or visual, and including play-by-play data) of the Event or related events (collectively, "Descriptive Data") for any commercial or non-personal, purpose; (2) any images, videos, audio or other form of display or public performance or reproduction of any portion of the Event or related events ( "Works") for any commercial or non-personal purpose; or (3) livestreams of any portion of the Event or related events ( "Livestreams"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, Holder agrees that by causing their ticket to be scanned upon entry, Holder shall be deemed to have signed the ticket and granted to Management an exclusive worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual, sub-licensable, royalty-free license to all rights associated with any Works, Livestreams, and Descriptive Data. Holder grants irrevocable permission to Management and their respective sponsors, licensees, advertisers, broadcasters, designees, partners and agents to use, publish, distribute, and/or alter Holder's image, likeness, voice, actions and statements in any medium including audio, video, or images of the Event for any purpose without further authorization or compensation, and waives all claims and potential claims relating to such use unless prohibited by law.
HOLDER VOLUNTARILY ASSUMES ALL RISKS, HAZARDS AND DANGERS incident to the Event and related events, including the risk of injury (including death), exposure to communicable diseases, viruses, bacteria or illnesses or the causes thereof, or lost, stolen or damaged property, whether occurring before, during, or after the Event, however caused. AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 EXISTS IN ANY PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. COVID-19 IS AN EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH. ACCORDING TO THE CDC, SENIOR CITIZENS AND THOSE WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE. BY ENTERING STADIUM PROPERTY, HOLDER VOLUNTARILY ASSUMES ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.
Management is not responsible for lost, stolen, destroyed, duplicated or counterfeit tickets and may refuse to honor same. Tickets may not be used for, or in connection with, any form of commercial purposes including, without limitation, any advertising, promotions, contests, giveaways, gambling or gaming activities, without the express written consent of Management. Use of tickets in violation of law is prohibited and will result in seizure, revocation and/or forfeiture of the license without refund.
RELEASE, WAIVER & COVENANT NOT TO SUE
On behalf of Holder and Holder's Related Persons, Holder releases and covenants not to sue each of the Released Parties with respect to any and all claims that Holder or any of Holder's Related Persons may have or hereafter accrue, against any of the Released Parties, that relate to any of the risks, hazards and dangers described above, including without limitation any and all claims that arise out of or relate in any way to Holder's (i) exposure to COVID-19; (ii) entry into, or presence within or around, the Event (including all risks related thereto, including without limitation in parking areas or entry gates) or compliance with any protocols applicable to the Event; or (iii) interaction with any personnel of any of the Released Parties at the Event, in each case whether caused by any action, inaction or negligence of any Released Party or otherwise.
As used herein:
· "Related Persons" means Holder's heirs, assigns, executors, administrators, next of kin, anyone attending the Event with Holder (which persons Holder represents have authorized Holder to act on their behalf for purposes of the release herein), and other persons acting or purporting to act on Holder's or their behalf.
· "Released Parties" means: (i) Miami Dolphins, Ltd., South Florida Stadium LLC, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL and its member clubs, and each of their respective direct and indirect affiliates, administrators, designees, licensees, agents, owners, officers, directors, employees, contractors (and their employees) and other personnel; (ii) the direct and indirect owners, lessees and sublessees of the Stadium and related Stadium grounds (including, without limitation, parking areas and entry gates); (iii) all third parties performing services at the Stadium; and (iv) any parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and related companies and officers, directors, owners, members, managers, partners, employers, employees, agents, contractors, subcontractors, insurers, representatives, successors and/or assigns of each of the foregoing entities and persons, whether past, present or future and whether in their institutional or personal capacities.
Fan Health Promise
Holder agrees, on behalf of Holder and anyone for whom Holder obtains a ticket, that Holder and each such individual will not attend the Event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to the Event, or, unless they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (as defined by the CDC), any of the following is true on the Event date:
· Within the prior 14 days, they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or are subject to a federal or local travel or quarantine advisory due to COVID-19;
· Within the prior 48 hours, they have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., fever of 100.4⁰F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms identified by the CDC) (anyone who is fully vaccinated but experiences any of the above symptoms within 48 hours before the Event should nevertheless consult a healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19 before attending).
Severability Clause
If any provision of this revocable license is determined to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, it shall be deemed severed and not affect the enforceability of any other provisions, which shall be enforced as if the revocable license did not contain the invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provision.
Member Benefits & Policies
Online Payments/Payments by Telephone
Payment made in connection with Memberships are non-refundable, whether made online, in-person, or otherwise except as expressly stated herein. Online bill payments are currently available 24 hours/7 days a week. Please read the instructions below to utilize these payment methods. You will be required to enter your password for either an online or telephone payment. Members are responsible for maintaining the integrity and security of your assigned password. To have a password re-issued the Member of Record can request a reset of the password by logging into Account Manager by entering e-mail address on file and select forgot password. Upon receiving a valid request, TicketMaster will e-mail a temporary password to login and reset.
Please CLICK HERE to read the full Ticketmaster terms and conditions, which apply to all Miami Dolphins game tickets.
To make a payment over the internet:
1. Visit www.MiamiDolphins.com
2. Click the icon at the top right MEMBER.
3. Enter your Member account number and password.
4. Select the invoice and enter your payment information.
To make a telephone payment:
1. Call the Miami Dolphins Office main line 1-888-FINS-TIX.
2. Select the telephone option #1 to speak with a representative Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:30pm.
Ticket Forwarding
Ticketmaster 'Ticket Forwarding' allows the customer of record to cancel a "specified game on the member ticket card" and forward a "Virtual Ticket" to a friend or business associate. The "Virtual Ticket" generates a new barcode and is formatted as a printable file (Adobe Acrobat Required). When printed at home and presented at the gate, the print-at-home ticket allows admission into the stadium. Certain time restrictions and other conditions may apply to Ticket Forwarding. There are no charges for ticket forwarding.
- Please note: ADA sections are reserved for ADA qualified patrons only and their guests. Please see exchange policies outlined on this website for further clarification.
NFL Ticket Exchange: Buy and Sell Dolphins Tickets
The Miami Dolphins and the NFL have partnered with Ticketmaster to allow our Members to post their individual game tickets for re-sale on a team approved website. Once that website is enabled for 2015, Members can log on to their account via Account Manager and select 'SELL.' Upon clicking sell, a new browser window will open to the NFL Ticket Exchange website where Members can post their individual game tickets for sale. Once your posted tickets are purchased, the barcodes on your ticket card for the specified game are cancelled and new barcodes are issued to the buyer.
- Payments/Credits: Once your posted tickets are sold, the amount of the sale price is credited to either your Membership Account, less a 10% fee. Fees and charges for using the Ticket Exchange service are subject to change.
Unless a refund is requested in writing, that credit will remain on your Membership Account and applied to any future post season or renewal payments. If you do not wish to have money from tickets you have resold through NFL Ticket Exchange credited to your Membership account, you may change your Ticket Exchange profile so that any resale money is sent directly to you. NFL Ticket Exchange Customer Service: 1-888-635-5944 or nflticketexchange@ticketmaster.com.
To go straight to NFL Ticket Exchange now, please CLICK HERE.
- Reminder: The Miami Dolphins Ticket Office and Ticketmaster are the only official outlets for Miami Dolphins ticket sales. Tickets purchased through other avenues may be invalid, counterfeit or stolen and may not be honored.
- If utilizing ADA tickets, please follow the exchange policy prior to posting tickets for re-sale. ADA sections are reserved for ADA qualified patrons and their guests only.
Membership Transfers
Membership Transfers are limited to an "Immediate Family Member" if a personal account, or an "Affiliate" if a company or corporate account.
Upon divorce or separation, we will honor a stipulation authorizing retention or transfer of membership to one or both of the parties. Without stipulation or agreement, the tickets shall revert to the Miami Dolphins who shall have the right to divide the tickets between the parties or otherwise cancel the account.
Please contact a Membership Service Rep to request a Miami Dolphins Season Membership Transfer Assignment Form or CLICK HERE for the form. Additional terms and conditions apply, as described on the form.
Change of Address
A change of address can be submitted by using any of the following options:
1. Complete and submit the address change form with a valid photo ID.
2. An address change can also be made via fax (305-943-6811) with a copy of a valid photo ID or in person at the Dolphins Ticket Office. Ensure prompt delivery of tickets, notices and other dated information by keeping address and telephone information current on your Membership Account. If you have multiple accounts, please indicate all account numbers that are impacted by the address change. Membership Accounts cannot be changed to or designated as 'in care of' a person or entity
Change of address request used to circumvent the Membership Transfer policy may result in revocation of the applicable Membership Accounts.
MEMBER POLICIES (subject to change from time-to-time)
1. MEMBER ACCOUNTS.
A Miami Dolphins Membership is a revocable license issued annually by Miami Dolphins, Ltd. ("Miami Dolphins" or "Dolphins"), as licensor. Payments made in connection with Memberships are non-refundable, whether made online, in-person, or otherwise, except as expressly stated herein. If a Membership is revoked by Dolphins without cause, Member's exclusive remedy shall be a refund of any amounts paid for which no corresponding Membership benefits have been provided, which refund determinations shall be made by Dolphins in sole discretion. Members shall not be entitled to any refund in any other circumstance, including, without limitation, if the Dolphins revoke my Membership for cause, which shall include, without limitation: (i) failure to make timely payments, (ii) violation of any Miami Dolphins or stadium policies, as amended from time-to-time, including, without limitation, unruly or inappropriate behavior by me or any person that utilizes my tickets, which determination shall be made by the Dolphins in their sole discretion; (iii) resale of tickets for an amount less than face value. Memberships and Member are subject to the terms, conditions and policies (including the "Fan Code of Conduct"), established from time to time by the Dolphins. The current policies may be modified and/or supplemented at any time by the Dolphins. Any modifications or new policies will be effective when adopted. Members should not rely upon or have any expectation that the policies presently applicable will be applicable at any time in the future.
2. LICENSE FROM YEAR-TO-YEAR (RENEWAL).
Members are valued customers of the Dolphins, the Dolphins will diligently attempt to accommodate its customers. However, the opportunity to license a Membership from year-to-year, at any seat location, is a privilege granted by the Dolphins, which may be revoked at any time. Neither a Membership, nor the opportunity to license a Membership from year-to-year, constitutes any form of legal or equitable right, including without limitation an express or implied contract, lease, option, right of first refusal, implied trust, or expectancy interest. There is no automatic right to license a Membership from year-to-year, nor is there any guarantee that this privilege will be offered or granted by the Dolphins. Members should not form any manner of reliance on the privilege to license a Membership or Miami Dolphins tickets from year-to-year, nor can there be any prescriptive right to license a Membership annually. The privilege to license a Membership and Miami Dolphins tickets from year-to-year is not "property" and creates no property rights whatsoever under state statutory or common law or under the United States Bankruptcy Code. Additionally, seat location shall be subject to change by the Dolphins in its sole discretion.
3. IMPERMISSIBLE TRANSFERS.
Except as expressly set forth in this section, Membership and accounts are nontransferable, including without limitation assignment or transfer to a third-party, change of names (except upon submission of a marriage certificate or court order evidencing the same), or purported assignments to an "in care of" status. A Member may not either voluntarily or by operation of law, assign, encumber, sublicense, or otherwise transfer a Membership (collectively, "Transfer"), EXCEPT that a Member shall be permitted to Transfer a Membership (i) to an Affiliate if the Member is a partnership, corporation or limited liability company; or (ii) to Immediate Family Members as further described in the Miami Dolphins Membership Transfer Assignment Form. Membership shall not be deemed to be property of an estate in bankruptcy and are not transferable under the United States Bankruptcy Code. In the event that a Member files for protection under any chapter of Bankruptcy Code, the subject Membership shall immediately become void and of no further force and effect, and the Dolphins shall be entitled to resell the Membership to a third-party in its sole and complete discretion.
If the Member of Record is deceased, the court appointed Personal Representative may transfer the Membership to one or more of the deceased Season Ticket Account Member's Immediate Family Members as defined above. The Personal Representative must provide documentation by the courts authorizing him or her to act in that capacity and information or documentation to demonstrate that the transferee Member is an Immediate Family Member.
4. REVOCATION OF SEASON TICKET ACCOUNT – DISPUTES.
The Dolphins reserves the right to revoke any Membership or Member Account without cause. In any dispute concerning Membership or Member Account, the prevailing party shall be entitled to recover the costs and expenses incurred in connection with such dispute, including, without limitation, reasonable attorney's fees. There are no refunds or exchanges on amounts paid in connection with a Membership.
5. AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT INFORMATION
The Dolphins will fully meet and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and its implementing regulations to ensure that patrons with disabilities received full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services facilities, privileges advantages or accommodations provided by the Miami Dolphins and its home stadium. Additional information regarding ADA-issues is available on the ADA section of the stadium website, or by calling 1-888-FINS-TIX and asking to speak with our ADA Coordinator. You may also email our Guest Experience team at guestexperience@hardrockstadium.com or visit the fully accessible Miami Dolphins ticket office located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.
6. PLAYOFFS
Playoffs are at an additional cost above and beyond your annual Membership cost. Members shall have the opportunity to purchase the seats associated with their Membership for Dolphins home playoff games, with the exception of any Super Bowl games, which shall be governed by NFL rules. Except as expressly set forth herein, terms and conditions governing Members' rights to purchase of playoff tickets shall be determined by the Dolphins in their sole discretion prior to the end of the regular season and may be amended from time-to-time.
7. RIGHT TO CONTACT
Members agree to receive pre-recorded/artificial voice messages calls and/or use of an automatic dialing device, text messages and/or emails from the Miami Dolphins, SFS Events, LLC, South Florida Stadium LLC, and their affiliates and partners, at any telephone number or email address that have been provided to Dolphins or that Dolphins and/or their partners or affiliates have otherwise obtained, which could result in charges to me. Dolphins and/or their partners or affiliates may place such calls, texts or emails to (i) notify members regarding upcoming appointments, (ii) notify members of upcoming Miami Dolphins and other Stadium events, (iii) troubleshoot problems with accounts, (iv) resolve a dispute, (v) collect a debt, or (vi) as otherwise necessary to service member accounts or enforce this agreement, Dolphins policies, applicable law, or any other agreement Dolphins and/or their partners or affiliates may have with members. The ways in which members may provide Dolphins and/or their partners or affiliates a telephone number or email address include, but are not limited to, providing the information at account opening, adding the information to an account at a later time, or providing it to any employees, partners, or affiliates. I consent to receive SMS or text messages and understand that I will be responsible for any standard telephone minute and text charges if I am contacted. I understand that I may revoke this express consent at any time by calling Dolphins at: (305) 943-8000.
8. GOVERNING LAW/JURISDICTION & ARBITRATION
All matters relating in any manner to this Agreement, including attending any Miami Dolphins events, shall be construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida, without regard to the conflict of laws provisions of such law. You (and the user(s) of your tickets for any particular match or event) at Hard Rock Stadium, agree that any dispute between or among you, your attorneys, agents, successors, heirs, and assigns, guests, or any other person who uses tickets issued to you to attend an event, and Dolphins, South Florida Stadium LLC, and any of their parents, subsidiaries, owners, officers, directors, employees, agents, affiliates, concessionaires and independent contractors relating to your tickets, or any issues that may arise in connection with this Agreement shall be resolved by arbitration. The arbitration shall be conducted in the State of Florida before one arbitrator. The arbitration shall be administered by JAMS pursuant to JAMS' Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures. The arbitration proceedings and arbitration award shall be maintained by the parties as strictly confidential, except as is otherwise required by court order or as is necessary to confirm, vacate or enforce the award and for disclosure in confidence to the parties' respective attorneys, tax advisors and senior management and to family members of a party who is an individual. In addition, you specifically waive the right to participate in a representative capacity or as a member of any class of claimants pertaining to any claim. You understand that the arbitrator's decision will be final and binding, and that other rights that you may have if you went to court may not be available in arbitration.
9. MISCELLANEOUS
The Miami Dolphins and South Florida Stadium LLC are not responsible for and the member assumes all risks incident to the game or related events, to which this ticket admits the holder, including the risk of lost, stolen or damaged property or personal injury. The ticket holder will not transmit or aid in transmitting any picture, account or description (whether text, data or visual) in any media now or hereafter existing of all or any part of the football game or related events. Breach of the foregoing may result in legal action against the member. The ticket holder grants to the NFL, the Miami Dolphins and their designees the irrevocable permission to use his or her voice or likeness in any media now or hereafter existing in connection with all or any part of the football game or related events, for any purpose whatsoever, including the commercial purposes of the NFL, the Miami Dolphins and their sponsors, licensees, advertisers or broadcasters. Ticket holder may not enter the football game or otherwise use this ticket for advertising, promotion or other commercial purposes (including contests, sweepstakes and giveaways) without the NFL's and the Miami Dolphins express written consent. Upon remitting any full or partial payment toward your Membership, or by accepting delivery of your tickets or other Member benefits, you agree to comply with the terms and conditions set forth herein as may be amended from time-to-time, as well as the Ticketmaster Terms and Conditions at http://www.ticketmaster.com/h/terms.html. You further agree that your personal information may be used by the Miami Dolphins and their designees in accordance with the Miami Dolphins Privacy Policy, which is hereby incorporated by reference.
NFL Stadium Bag Policy
The NFL has instituted a safety policy for all stadiums that will make the security process more efficient and effective. The Miami Dolphins are committed to ensuring the fan experience is second to none, and the safety of our guests at our stadium is essential to maintaining this experience.
The safety policy affects the type and size of bags that are permitted into the stadium – not the items that fans normally need to bring to a game. Fans may continue to carry pocket items such as keys, makeup, combs, phones, wallets and credit cards. Fans wishing to purchase Miami Dolphins branded approved bags can visit the team store at the stadium.
Below are the NFL approved bags fans may carry into the stadium:
- One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and does not exceed 12" by 6" and 12" or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar.)
- In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, fans may also carry in a small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the East Gate for this purpose
- Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse, providing ample storage capacity.
Items such as smart phones, binoculars and cameras will still be permitted into the stadium. However, binocular and camera cases are prohibited. This policy is meant to speed up the process of entering the stadium along with increasing security measures. The NFL and the Miami Dolphins are committed to protecting public safety at our stadium. This is an important step in achieving that. For more information on the policy please visit NFL.com/allclear This policy is subject to change upon notice.
Code of Conduct
Every fan who visits our stadium deserves the best possible experience. You can contribute to a great experience by conducting yourself appropriately at all times and making sure anyone who uses your tickets does the same. For the enjoyment and safety of all, the following behaviors are prohibited:
- Interfering with others' enjoyment of the game
- Foul or abusive language or obscene gestures
- Intoxication or other signs of impairment related to alcohol consumption
- Fighting, taunting, or threatening remarks or gestures
- Sitting in a location other than your ticketed seat
- Displays of affection inappropriate in a public setting
- Obscene or indecent messages or signs or clothing
- Clothing that is inappropriate or offensive
- Any disruption to the progress of the event by the Guest's actions
- Failing to follow the instructions of Stadium Personnel or Law Enforcement
- Smoking in the seating bowl, concourse, or other non-designated areas
- Standing for extended periods of time. Please refrain from behavior detracting from the enjoyment of fellow fans. Spontaneous reactions to exciting plays are expected and encouraged, but your continued standing while other guest are sitting is not permitted.
- Other behavior and conduct deemed objectionable by stadium personnel
On game days, all Members and Guests are encouraged to report any violation of this Code of Conduct. You can report such incidents by informing an Usher, Police Officer, or any member of the stadium Guest Services Staff. In addition, you can discreetly report unruly fans from your seat by texting "FAN" ISSUE AND LOCATION to 69050 from any compatible mobile device subject to fees and rates established by your service provider, and the information will be relayed to stadium security.
Any Member or Guest who violates this Code of Conduct will be subject to ejection, Membership revocation and possible arrest.
Parking
Miami Dolphins Football
For your convenience, our stadium parking lots open 4 hours prior to kickoff. To avoid delays, arrive early and please follow the direction of the parking attendants and police officers. Parking lots close 1.5 hours prior to the conclusion of regulation play.
Disabled Parking
The stadium has disabled parking spaces located on site for easy access to and from the stadium. Disabled parking is located at North, South, East and West Gates. A valid disabled parking pass is required for admission into the disabled parking lots. All guests must have a valid pre-paid parking pass or pay the standard parking fee for access to lots.
Please remember that our stadium is private property and our rules and regulations will be strictly enforced for the safety and convenience of our guests. These rules and regulations are subject to change.
2020-2021 Parking Pass Terms
USE OF THIS HARD ROCK STADIUM ("STADIUM") PARKING PASS IS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH HEREIN AND STADIUM POLICIES, AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://HARDROCKSTADIUM.COM/STADIUM-POLICY/ AND HTTPS://HARDROCKSTADIUM.COM/PARKING-TRANSPORTATION/ (COLLECTIVELY, THE "WEBSITE") AND INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE. BY ACCEPTING THIS PARKING PASS, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE READ AND ARE BOUND BY THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND POLICIES.
This parking pass is a revocable license to access one (1) parking spot in the area designated by your parking pass while lots are open, and subject to availability. The sole and exclusive remedy if admission is refused or withdrawn, or if the applicable event is cancelled and not replayed, is a refund of the amount paid to Stadium for this parking pass.
Parking. Parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kick-off and close ninety (90) minutes after the game. You may be redirected to a different lot if your designated lot is full when you arrive, which determination shall be made in Stadium's sole discretion. Failure to prominently display your parking pass or comply with Stadium policies may result in the immediate revocation of your parking privileges. Neither the Stadium nor the event host is responsible for damaged, lost or stolen property. DO NOT LEAVE VALUABLES IN YOUR VEHICLE!
PARKING POLICIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO OPENING AND CLOSING TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. PLEASE CHECK THE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EACH EVENT. THE TERMS SET FORTH HEREIN ARE SUBORDINATE TO ANY TERMS SET FORTH ON THE WEBSITE.
Accessible Parking. Accessible parking spots are available for those with a valid disabled parking placard and matching photo ID. There are accessible spots located in both the inner and outer parking lots. YOU MUST PRE-PURCHASE AN INNER LOT "ADA RESERVED" PARKING PASS IN ORDER TO PARK IN AN INNER LOT ACCESSIBLE PARKING SPOT. If you have a disabled placard and an outer lot parking pass (e.g., yellow pass or cash stub), you must park in an accessible spot in the outer lot. ADA Reserved parking passes can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.
Tailgating. Please (i) tailgate directly behind your vehicle; (ii) do not save spaces; (iii) do not block lanes with tents or other items; (iv) keep music volume low; (v) extinguish hot coals with water; (vi) clean up your area before entering the game; and (vi) always exercise caution and keep a proper lookout for tailgate equipment and uneven surfaces. No kegs allowed and NEVER DRINK AND DRIVE.
No Drones. The use of unmanned aircraft systems and other remotely controlled aircraft or ground vehicles is strictly prohibited.
Report Unruly Fan Behavior. Should you encounter any problems, please: (i) notify the nearest usher, police officer or guest services staff member; and (ii) send a text to 69050 and type the word FAN followed by a space and your explanation of the situation.
Recurring Payment & Auto-Renew Terms & Conditions
I, the account holder of record, represent that I am 18 years of age or older and understand that by signing this binding agreement ("Agreement"), or, if I renew online, by e-signing or clicking "ACCEPT," I am agreeing to the terms set forth herein and giving my authorization to Miami Dolphins, Ltd. ("MDL") and its designees to charge my credit/debit card (or withdraw from my bank account via Electronic Funds Transfer, if so selected by me) for my annual membership dues at the then-published rates("Membership Dues") for my MDL membership ( "Membership"), which Membership provides me with, among other benefits, tickets, each of which constitutes a revocable license, to attend Miami Dolphins home games played at Hard Rock Stadium (the "Stadium") and certain Member events scheduled by MDL from time-to-time, and I agree to the terms and conditions set forth herein. I understand that subsequent charges will be made to my authorized card/account in association with my chosen payment plan until my Membership Dues are paid in full. I ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT MY MEMBERSHIP WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW for an additional one (1) year period on November 1st of each successive year and that, for future years during which my Membership remains in effect, I hereby authorize MDL to charge my Membership Dues at the then-published rates to my credit/debit card (or withdraw from my bank account via Electronic Funds Transfer, if so selected by me) in accordance with my selected payment plan on the payment dates determined by MDL each Membership Year (as defined below), unless either I or MDL provides written notice to the other of cancellation in accordance with these terms and conditions, for any reason or no reason, prior to the start of the new "Membership Year," which begins on November 1st and ends on October 31st of each calendar year. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, I acknowledge and agree that the number and/or classification of home Miami Dolphins games (i.e., preseason or regular season) played at the Stadium may increase or decrease from time-to-time and that my Membership rate (and future monthly payments) may be adjusted accordingly at any time as a result of any such increase or decrease, as determined by MDL.
CANCELLATION
I understand that my Membership may be cancelled by me at any time for any reason, provided I submit thirty (30) days written notice by either: (a) U.S. mail, certified return receipt requested, to 347 Don Shula Drive, ATTN: Membership Services, Miami Gardens FL 33056, (b) in-person to an authorized MDL representative at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL, or (c) by completing and submitting a cancellation form to that can be requested over the phone by calling 1-888-FINS-TIX in accordance with the submission instructions set forth on such cancellation form. Upon MDL's receipt of my cancellation notice, I will no longer be obligated for any future payments, but shall not be entitled to any refund for Membership Dues payments made prior to the cancellation other than as expressly set forth below. In addition, in the event that I cancel my Membership, MDL shall have the unconditional right to sell any then-available unsold Memberships that include tickets in locations similar to mine prior to selling a Membership that includes the specific tickets included with my Membership. Any remaining funds on my account, after cancellation by me, may be either (x) applied toward the purchase of tickets to mutually agreed upon event(s) by MDL or any affiliate, subject to availability, or (y) retained by MDL for its own account, in each case, as determined by MDL. For all Membership Dues payments, the foregoing payment authorization shall remain in effect for so long as my Membership remains in effect. I hereby warrant that I have the authority to authorize charges to the listed account for the purpose of paying my MDL annual Membership dues. I understand and agree that MDL is not liable in any way for erroneous billing statements or incorrect charges and that, should such an error occur in billing, MDL's only responsibility is to correct it when and if MDL receives written notice of the error. There will be no refunds of any kind for these charges. I understand that MDL reserves the right, upon written notification, to revoke my Membership at any time without cause, in which case my exclusive remedy shall be a refund of any Membership Dues paid for which no corresponding Membership benefits have been provided, which determination shall be made by MDL in its sole discretion. For the avoidance of doubt, funds shall be deemed refunded once remitted via mail to my last known address on file with MDL. I understand that I will not be entitled to any refund in any circumstance if MDL revokes my Membership for cause, which shall include, without limitation: (i) failure to make timely payment of Membership Dues or any other breach of this Agreement , (ii) violation of MDL, NFL, or Stadium policies, as amended from time-to-time, including, without limitation, unruly or inappropriate behavior by me or any person that utilizes my tickets, as determined by MDL; or (iii) any violation of Miami Dolphins Member Terms and Conditions, as amended from time-to-time, which are available online at http://www.miamidolphins.com/tickets-and-stadium/Terms.html. I understand that MDL reserves the right to unilaterally modify my payment plan option upon written notice, MDL makes no guarantee as to the number of games to be played at the Stadium each year, and that a reduction in the number of games played at the Stadium in a given year shall not entitle me to a refund or reduction in the amount of my Membership Dues. MDL reserves the right to restrict entry to MDL games or MDL Member events and/or revoke membership privileges if scheduled payments are not timely paid and/or if any authorized charge is refused or revoked by my credit card company or banking institution for any reason. I agree that if any credit card/debit or checking account number(s) listed on this form changes, I will promptly notify MDL and this authorization will remain in effect for the new account number(s), and that failure to do so may constitute a default which could lead to the revocation or cancellation of my account for cause. Under all payment plans, all payments are due on the dates specified regardless of game cancellations or rescheduling – refunds or exchanges in such events, if any, shall be determined by MDL in their sole discretion. Failure to continue scheduled payments, whether in the event of cancelled or rescheduled games or otherwise, may subject my Membership to cancellation and the forfeiture of any amounts previously paid, without limiting MDL's other rights and remedies. MDL reserves the right to charge a processing fee in the event a charge is refused for any reason.
OTHER TERMS & CONDITIONS
Ticketmaster Terms & Conditions. I hereby acknowledge and agree that my tickets will be delivered via Ticketmaster (or its designees), and that I have read and agree to the Ticketmaster terms of use, available here: https://help.ticketmaster.com/s/article/Terms-of-Use?language=en_US
Rights Reserved. MDL reserves the right in their sole discretion to amend, update or modify policies and procedures relative to the MDL Membership program upon notice to the member/account holder of record.
Account Ownership. Membership accounts and/or account numbers are not transferable from one person or entity to another. The owner name under which a Membership has been purchased may not be changed, with the certain limited exceptions. I understand that I can contact my Membership Services representative for more details.
Membership is a Revocable License. Memberships include tickets, which like all tickets sold for MDL events, are owned by MDL. I understand that my Membership (and each included ticket) is a revocable license issued by MDL to the individual or corporate entity name that appears on the account of record. Breach of any of the terms of this Agreement or the MDL Membership Terms and Conditions shall entitle MDL to all available legal remedies.
All Sales are Final. No Refunds or Exchanges. Payments must be timely made on or before the agreed upon payment plan dates. Delivery of tickets shall be made prior to each applicable game, and only upon receipt of full payment of annual Membership dues or for accounts that are current on all payments. If I am on a payment plan and I fail to make any timely required payments, MDL reserves the right to either (a) withhold my tickets for upcoming events until payment is made and the account is in good standing or (b) terminate my Membership in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Agreement.
Playoff Games. Playoff game tickets are at an additional cost above and beyond my annual Membership dues. Members shall have the opportunity to purchase the seats associated with their Membership for MDL home playoff games, with the exception of any Super Bowl games, which shall be governed by applicable NFL rules. Except as expressly set forth herein, terms and conditions governing Members' rights to purchase of playoff tickets shall be determined by MDL in their sole discretion prior to the end of the regular season and may be amended from time-to-time.
Restrictions: I agree not to transmit, distribute, or sell (or aid in transmitting, distributing or selling), in any media any description, account, picture, video, audio or other form of reproduction of any MDL game or any surrounding activities for which my ticket is issued. My ticket(s) may not be used for any form of commercial or trade purposes, including, but not limited to, the sale of all or substantially all of my season tickets for non-personal, business use, and any advertising, promotions, contests or sweepstakes, without the express written consent of MDL.
Assumption of Risk/Release of Liability: I (and the user(s) of my tickets for any particular game or event) voluntarily assume all risk and danger of personal injury (including death) and all hazards arising from, or related in any way to, the game (including, but not limited to, injuries caused by players, fans, footballs or other objects) whether occurring prior to, during or after the game, however caused and whether by negligence or otherwise. I (and the user(s) of my tickets for any particular game or event) agree that neither MDL, the NFL, or their respective affiliates, employees, agents or owners are liable for any injuries from such causes.
Fan Behavior: Any ticket holder who behaves in an unruly or disruptive manner, including, but not limited to, foul language, intoxication, physical or verbal abuse of other fans, MDL or stadium employees, game officials, players or coaches during, before or after a game may be asked to leave the MDL home stadium. I understand that as the account holder of record, I am responsible for such behavior by anyone using my tickets. MDL reserves the right in the event of such behavior, to terminate my MDL Membership without refund or other compensation in accordance with MDL and/or NFL policies.
Use of Image. I (and the user(s) of my tickets for any particular game or event) grant permission to MDL and the NFL (and its designees and agents) to utilize my image, likeness, actions and statements in any live or recorded audio, video or photographic display or other transmission, exhibition, publication or reproduction made of or at the game in any medium or context for any purpose, including commercial or promotional purposes, without further authorization or compensation.
Acceptance of Terms/Conditions & Privacy Policy: Upon remitting any full or partial payment toward my annual MDL Membership dues, or by accepting delivery of my tickets or MDL Member benefits, I acknowledge responsibility for payment in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Agreement, including the Ticketmaster Terms of Use. I understand that MDL may unilaterally modify the terms and conditions applicable to my Membership upon notice, which notice may be in the form of an email to the address associated with my account. I further understand that my personal information may be used by MDL and their designees in accordance with the MDL privacy policy at https://www.miamidolphins.com/_libraries/footer/privacy-policy, which is hereby incorporated by reference. Moreover, you hereby expressly consent to be contacted by us, our agents, representatives, affiliates, or anyone calling on our behalf for any and all purposes arising out of or relating to your account, at any telephone number, or physical or electronic address you provide or at which you may be reached. You agree we may contact you in any way, including SMS messages (and/or other forms of text or instant messages), calls using prerecorded messages or artificial voice, and calls and messages delivered using auto telephone dialing system or an automatic texting system. Automated messages may be played when the telephone is answered, whether by you or someone else. In the event that an agent or representative calls, he or she may also leave a message on your answering machine, voice mail, or send one via text. You consent to receive SMS messages (and other forms of text and/or instant messages), calls and messages (including prerecorded and artificial voice and autodialed) from us, our agents, representatives, affiliates or anyone calling on our behalf at the specific number(s) you have provided to us, or numbers we can reasonably associate with your account (through skip trace, caller ID capture or other means), with information or questions about your account and/or your membership. You certify, warrant and represent that the telephone numbers that you have provided to us are your contact numbers. You represent that you are permitted to receive calls at each of the telephone numbers you have provided to us. You agree to promptly alert us whenever you stop using a particular telephone number. Your cellular or mobile telephone provider will charge you according to the type of plan you carry. You also agree that we may contact you by e-mail, using any email address you have provided to us or that you provide to us in the future. We may listen to and/or record phone calls between you and our representatives without notice to you as permitted by applicable law. For example, we listen to and record calls for quality monitoring purposes.