Miami Dolphins acquire Hill from Kansas City

Hill is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2016, 2018 and 2020) and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons (2016-21). He's also a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Hill spent his first six NFL seasons (2016-21) in Kansas City where he appeared in 91 games with 73 starts. He's totaled 479 career receptions for 6,630 yards (13.8 avg.) and 56 touchdowns. Hill's also had 93 carries for 719 yards (7.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. On special teams, he's had 86 punt returns for 1,009 yards (11.7 avg.) and four touchdowns; and 14 kickoff returns for 384 yards (27.4 avg.) and one touchdown. Hill has played in 13 playoff games with 12 starts, totaling 84 receptions for 1,081 yards (12.9 avg.) and five touchdowns and won Super Bowl LIV. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (165th overall) by Kansas City out of West Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft.