Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

For more on the coaches in new roles with the team:

Allen spent the 2022 season as a special team assistant with the Dolphins, his first coaching job. He played eight seasons (2014-20) as an NFL safety, spending the first seven with Atlanta (2014-20) and his final season with Cincinnati (2021). Allen appeared in 91 regular-season games with 77 starts and played in two Super Bowls (LI and LVI).

Baker spent the past three seasons (2020-22) at Western Kentucky, where he was the school's defensive line coach. He was also the defensive line coach at UT-Chattanooga (2019) and Mercer (2014-18). In 2021, Baker coached the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in defensive end DeAngelo Malone, who was a third-round pick (82nd overall) by Atlanta in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Barry enters his eighth season as an NFL coach, primarily working with the offensive line. He also has 14 years of experience as a collegiate coach, including a season at the University of Miami as the Hurricanes offensive line coach in 2019. Barry was the offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos in 2022 and served as assistant offensive line coach for San Francisco in 2021, helping the 49ers reach the NFC Championship game.

Donatell spent the 2022 season as a defensive quality control assistant for the Minnesota Vikings following a three-year stint (2019-21) as defensive quality control analyst for Stanford. In 2018, Donatell was the outside linebackers coach for UT-Chattanooga. He played linebacker at Wake Forest before transferring to Western Kentucky as a graduate and switching positions to tight end. Donatell also spent part of the 2017 season on Seattle's practice squad.

Fangio enters his 37th season in the NFL and has been an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator in 22 of the past 28 seasons. He has coached three Hall of Fame players and 29 athletes who have a combined 48 Pro Bowl selections. His defenses have eight top 10 finishes in points allowed per game in the past 11 seasons he has called defensive plays. Fangio most recently served as a consultant for Philadelphia for the 2022 playoffs, helping the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII. He was Denver's head coach for three years from 2019 to 2021.

Hill enters his third stint with the Dolphins after playing safety for the team from 2006-08 and serving as assistant defensive backs coach in 2018. Most recently, Hill served as defensive coordinator for the L.A. Chargers from 2021-22, where he helped the Chargers reach the playoffs in 2022. He was defensive backs coach for Denver from 2019-20. As a player, Hill appeared in 141 NFL games with 114 starts from 2001 to 2010.

Judge enters his fifth season with the Dolphins. He began his tenure with the team as a quality control coach from 2019-20 before being promoted to assistant tight ends coach in 2021. During the 2022 season, Judge spent the year assisting the personnel department. Judge also coached fullbacks at the Naval Academy for 11 seasons (2008-18).

Kasper spent the past two seasons (2021-22) as a quality control coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win the NFC in 2022. Prior to that, Kasper was a graduate assistant at Duke, working with the defensive backs (2018-19) and quarterbacks (2020). His first collegiate coaching job came in 2017 at John Carroll, where he coached wide receivers. Kasper played safety at Baldwin Wallace University.

McCaffrey enters his first season as an NFL coach after spending the past three seasons (2020-22) at Northern Colorado, where he coached wide receivers in 2020 and served as offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach from 2021-22. McCaffrey played wide receiver for Jacksonville (2017) and San Francisco (2018) following a standout career at Duke.