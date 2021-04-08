Miami Dolphins Announce Innovative Multi-Year Partnership with Visionary Software Company Zudy

Apr 08, 2021 at 02:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced an innovative multi-year partnership with visionary software company Zudy that will include the entitlement of Hard Rock Stadium's club and suite level. Zudy, through this strategic technology agreement, will also enable the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to enhance and build new systems, modernize operations, and participate as an active partner for continuous improvement.

Zudy using Vinyl, a unique No Code declarative application development platform, will enable the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to quickly adapt to the ever-changing business environment where safe access is of the upmost importance. The focus of this initiative will include game day credentialing, inventory management, staff administration, facility access application and workflows.

"We are excited to partner with Zudy on this relationship that will help transform our organization," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Walls. "Drawing upon their 30 years of global enterprise experience will be invaluable to our business."

"Zudy is delighted to assist the Miami Dolphins as they gear up for the future of sports and entertainment. Achieving aggressive goals for continuous modernization and fan safety is critical in today's environment," said Zudy Founder and COO Trish Kennedy. "With our revolutionary technology and expert resources based in Miami's Tech Hub, we are well positioned to deliver immediate solutions for all areas of the Dolphin's business."

Zudy Club Level

