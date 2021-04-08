Miami Dolphins Announce Innovative Multi-Year Partnership with Visionary Software Company Zudy

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced an innovative multi-year partnership with visionary software company Zudy that will include the entitlement of Hard Rock Stadium's club and suite level. Zudy, through this strategic technology agreement, will also enable the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to enhance and build new systems, modernize operations, and participate as an active partner for continuous improvement.

Zudy using Vinyl, a unique No Code declarative application development platform, will enable the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium to quickly adapt to the ever-changing business environment where safe access is of the upmost importance. The focus of this initiative will include game day credentialing, inventory management, staff administration, facility access application and workflows.

"We are excited to partner with Zudy on this relationship that will help transform our organization," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Walls. "Drawing upon their 30 years of global enterprise experience will be invaluable to our business."