Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership with Ryan

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced it is now a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Dolphins and Ryan will work together on a number of community-focused initiatives, including food relief donations that will directly benefit the South Florida community.
"We look forward to partnering with Ryan as we continue to explore unique opportunities that build our mutual commitment towards the South Florida fanbase and community," said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Clements.
