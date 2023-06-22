Miami Dolphins Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2023 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

The team will hold 10 practices open for fans, highlighted by its first public practice on Sunday, July 30 and joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9. Fans will also be able to view a team scrimmage in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 5. All practices will begin at 10:30 am unless otherwise noted.

Fans can secure tickets for the 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp beginning Thursday, July 6. Attendance for all open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found on http://miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team's official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.

This year's training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will experience practices under a shaded canopy over the seating area.