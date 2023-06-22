Miami Dolphins Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

Jun 22, 2023 at 01:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2023 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

The team will hold 10 practices open for fans, highlighted by its first public practice on Sunday, July 30 and joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9. Fans will also be able to view a team scrimmage in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 5. All practices will begin at 10:30 am unless otherwise noted.

Fans can secure tickets for the 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp beginning Thursday, July 6. Attendance for all open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found on http://miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team's official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.

This year's training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will experience practices under a shaded canopy over the seating area.

The Dolphins will host practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex for the third year since the state-of-the-art facility opened in 2021 in Miami Gardens. Baptist Health serves as the Official Medical Team and Official Wellness and Sports Medicine Provider of the Miami Dolphins and the Training Complex.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Public Training Camp Schedule

(All open practices will take place at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens except where otherwise noted)

Table inside Article
DateTimeNotes
Sunday, July 3010:30 a.m.
Monday, July 3110:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 110:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 310:30 a.m.
*Friday, August 410:30 a.m.*Member only Day
**Saturday, August 511 a.m.**Team Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
Tuesday, August 810 a.m.Joint Practice with Atlanta Falcons #1
Wednesday, August 910 a.m.Joint Practice with Atlanta Falcons #2
Wednesday, August 2310:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 2410:30 a.m.

* Member Day (8/4) is only open to season ticket members.

** Team scrimmage will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.

