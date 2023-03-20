Miami Dolphins Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa was the NFL's highest-rated passer in 2022 with a 105.5 rating. At just 24 years old, he became the youngest player to lead the league in passer rating since Dan Marino did so in 1984. Tagovailoa has played in 36 career games with 34 starts, all for Miami. He's completed 708-of-1,078 career passes (65.7 pct.) for 8,015 yards and 52 touchdowns. His career passer rating of 95.0 is the highest in Dolphins history and his 65.7 career completion percentage ranks second among all-time Dolphins passers. In 2022, Tagovailoa was voted a team captain and won the Don Shula Leadership Award, selected by his teammates. He originally entered the NFL as the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by Miami following a standout collegiate career at Alabama.