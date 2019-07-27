Miami Dolphins Host Somerset Pines Academy & South Dade Senior High School Football Teams at Training Camp 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins yesterday hosted the Somerset Pines Academy and South Dade Senior High School football teams at their training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and alum Twan Russell about the importance of perseverance. The teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field.

“This is a good chance for them to come out here and get some experience, learn different positions and look at different situations. It’s a lot of the stuff that we work on, but this give them a look from a professional standpoint and lets them know they have to take their job seriously,” South Dade High School Head Football Coach Nate Hudson said.

“I watched the o-line pass pros and how they move their feet fast. I’ve been compared to Laremy Tunsil a lot, so I just want to watch him,” South Dade High School senior offensive lineman Jonathan Denis.”

“This is a great learning experience for the guys to see the Dolphins flying around, how they’re practicing in and out of the periods. This definitely shows that the Dolphins are committed to the community,” Somerset Pines Academy Head Football Coach Derrick Baker “Twan also gave a nice talk that was very inspirational to never stop and keep going and continue to work. I think the guys really felt that.”

“Watching the o-line, their footwork and angles especially will help me out,” Somerset Pines Academy senior offensive lineman Nathaniel Adamski said.

As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the organization will host high school teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices. The team visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.