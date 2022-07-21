Miami Dolphins, LTD. Privacy Policy - 2022

For purposes of this Privacy Notice, "personal information" refers to information that relates directly or indirectly to an identified or identifiable individual ("you"). The personal information that we collect about you varies depending on your interactions and touchpoints with us, as follows:

Information We Receive From You

We may ask you for some or all of the following types of information when you register or create an account with our Services, sign up for contests or sweepstakes, use a send-to-a-friend feature, participate in surveys, access various content or features, submit comments or content, or directly contact us with questions or feedback:

Contact information, such as name, e-mail address, postal address, and telephone number;

Unique identifiers, such as a user name or password;

Demographic information, such as gender;

Financial information, such as credit card or other payment information;

Geolocation information;

Communications preferences;

Search queries;

Comments and other information posted in our interactive online forums;

Correspondence and other information that you send to us; and

Additional information as otherwise described to you at the point of collection or pursuant to your consent.

If you decide not to provide this information, it may limit our ability to provide some of the above content.

Information We Collection From You Automatically

We also may collect certain information automatically when you visit the Services, including:

o Your Internet Protocol (IP) address, which is the number automatically assigned to your computer whenever you access the Internet and that can sometimes be used to derive your general geographic area;

Your device type or mobile carrier;

Other unique identifiers, including mobile device identification numbers;

Your browser type and operating system;

Sites you visited before and after visiting the Services;

Pages you view and links you click on within the Services;

Information collected through cookies, web beacons, HTML5, scripts, ETags, local shared objects, and other technologies;

Information about your interactions with e-mail messages, such as the links clicked on and whether the messages were received, opened, or forwarded;

Geolocation Information; and

Standard Server Log Information.

We and our partners, affiliates, and analytics or service providers may use technologies such as cookies, pixel tags, ETags, scripts, local storage (HTML5) and similar technologies to automatically collect this information. Cookies are small bits of code that are stored by your computer's web browser and that may automatically identify your browser to the Services whenever your computer is used to visit the Services. Pixel tags are very small images or small pieces of data embedded in images, also known as "web beacons" or "clear GIFs," that can recognize cookies, the time and date a page is viewed, a description of the page where the pixel tag is placed, and similar information from your computer or device.

By using the Services, you consent to our use of cookies and similar technologies. You can decide if and how your computer will accept a cookie by configuring your preferences or options in your browser. However, if you choose to reject cookies and similar technologies, you may not be able to use certain online products, services or features on the Services.

Information We Collect from Other Sources

We may receive information about you from other sources, including publicly available databases or third parties from whom we have purchased data, and combine this data with information we already have about you. This helps us to update, expand and analyze our records, identify new customers, and provide products and services that may be of interest to you. If you provide us personal information about others, or if others give us your information, we will only use that information for the specific reason for which it was provided to us.

Examples of the types of personal information that may be obtained from public sources or purchased from third parties and combined with information we already have about you, may include:

· Address information about you from third party sources, such as the U.S. Postal Service, to verify your address so we can properly ship your order to you and to prevent fraud; and/or