Miami Dolphins Make 2 Trades

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:25 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired linebacker Benardrick McKinney and a 2021 seventh-round pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for defensive end Shaq Lawson and a 2021 sixth-round pick. The Dolphins also acquired tackle Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Tennessee in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick.

McKinney played 80 games with 77 starts in six seasons (2015-20) with Houston. He totaled 525 tackles (312 solo), 11.5 sacks, one interception, 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. McKinney earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2016 and was a Pro Bowl selection following the 2018 season. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (43rd overall) by Houston in the 2015 NFL draft.

Wilson was drafted in the first round (29th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft by Tennessee and played in one game for the Titans. The Brooklyn, New York native was a standout at the University of Georgia, starting 24 games over his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons (2018-19). He also earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019.

Lawson played in 14 games with seven starts for the Dolphins in 2020, totaling 32 tackles (17 solo), four sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Prior to joining Miami, Lawson played four seasons (2016-19) in Buffalo. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (19th overall) by the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Benardrick McKinney LB 6-4 257 11/19/92 7 Mississippi State '15 Tunica, Miss. T, '21 (Hou.)
Isaiah Wilson T 6-7 330 2/12/99 2 Georgia '20 Brooklyn, N.Y. T, '21 (Ten.)

