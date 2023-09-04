Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Sep 04, 2023 at 11:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad and released defensive end Randy Charlton from the practice squad.

Charlton signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played his final two seasons (2021-22) at Mississippi State, where he appeared in 25 games with 22 starts and totaled 4.0 sacks each year. He began his career at UCF, where he lettered three seasons (2018-20) and played in 33 games with 11 starts. Charlton is from Miami and played at Miami Southridge High School.

Chosen first signed with the Dolphins on April 17, 2023. He's played seven NFL seasons with the N.Y. Jets (2016-19), Carolina (2020-22) and Arizona (2022), totaling 111 games played and 86 starts with 375 receptions for 4,956 yards (13.2 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. Chosen also has 16 career rushing attempts for 98 yards (6.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the N.Y. Jets on May 6, 2016. Chosen is a Fort Lauderdale native and played at South Plantation High School.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Robbie Chosen WR 6-3 185 5/9/93 8 Temple '16 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FA, '23

