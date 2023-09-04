Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad and released defensive end Randy Charlton from the practice squad.

Charlton signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played his final two seasons (2021-22) at Mississippi State, where he appeared in 25 games with 22 starts and totaled 4.0 sacks each year. He began his career at UCF, where he lettered three seasons (2018-20) and played in 33 games with 11 starts. Charlton is from Miami and played at Miami Southridge High School.