Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Aug 04, 2023 at 09:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed cornerback Mark Gilbert and waived/injured fullback John Lovett.

Gilbert has played in eight career games, all with Detroit in 2021. He recorded three tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Gilbert was most recently with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, where he totaled 33 tackles (29 solo) and led the league with four interceptions. He was on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad for most of the 2022 season. Gilbert played collegiately at Duke and signed with the Steelers as an undrafted college free agent on May 2, 2021.

Lovett joined the Dolphins on Feb. 18, 2022 and spent the 2022 season on injured reserve. He played in eight NFL games with Green Bay in 2020, totaling three carries for six yards (2.0 avg.) and registering four special teams stops. Lovett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 9, 2019. He played quarterback and running back at Princeton.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Mark GilbertCB6-11926/1/972Duke '21Fayetteville, N.C.FA, '23

