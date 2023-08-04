Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Gilbert has played in eight career games, all with Detroit in 2021. He recorded three tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Gilbert was most recently with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, where he totaled 33 tackles (29 solo) and led the league with four interceptions. He was on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad for most of the 2022 season. Gilbert played collegiately at Duke and signed with the Steelers as an undrafted college free agent on May 2, 2021.