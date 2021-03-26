Miami Dolphins Make Trades With San Francisco and Philadelphia

Mar 26, 2021 at 04:37 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have made two trades.

The Dolphins acquired a 2021 first-round pick (12th overall), a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick from San Francisco in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick (third overall).

Miami has also acquired a 2021 first-round pick (sixth overall) and a 2021 fifth-round pick (156th overall) from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick (12th overall), a 2021 fourth-round pick (123rd overall) and a 2022 first-round pick.

