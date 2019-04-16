Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019 02:00 PM

Miami Dolphins Tap Sebastian Trujillo To Lead Multicultural Partnerships

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins named Sebastian Trujillo as Senior Director of Multicultural Partnerships, reporting directly to Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Steve Mullins. In his role, Trujillo will lead efforts to drive revenue through the multicultural sector including corporate partnerships, events and premium hospitality. He brings to the position a vast experience executing sales strategies, multi-year deal campaigns and brand development investments across a wide spectrum of industry verticals for the U.S. Hispanic market and Latin America.

Trujillo-Headshot

Prior to the Dolphins, Trujillo most recently served as Director of Content Sales for BBC Studios Latin America & the U.S., based in Miami. He managed the business development efforts for the U.S. Hispanic market and pan-regional Latin American accounts as well as supporting strategic development throughout the region.

As a 24-year industry veteran, Trujillo joined BBC Studios in 2017 after managing his own media and entertainment consultancy practice and has held various senior leadership roles at Univision Communications. As Vice President of Business Development at Univision, he established and cultivated key relationships with senior level marketers and clients. Prior to this role, he was Senior Vice President and Operating Manager of Galavision Network, where he oversaw entertainment, scheduling, production, marketing and operations for the channel. Prior to this role, Trujillo’s experience also includes six years as Vice President of Network Sales at Univision as part of the ad sales and integrated marketing team for the network.

Trujillo earned a degree in Business Marketing from the University of Miami. He and his wife Marlene have two children, Javier and Amanda.

