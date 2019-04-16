Miami Dolphins Tap Sebastian Trujillo To Lead Multicultural Partnerships

Prior to the Dolphins, Trujillo most recently served as Director of Content Sales for BBC Studios Latin America & the U.S., based in Miami. He managed the business development efforts for the U.S. Hispanic market and pan-regional Latin American accounts as well as supporting strategic development throughout the region.

As a 24-year industry veteran, Trujillo joined BBC Studios in 2017 after managing his own media and entertainment consultancy practice and has held various senior leadership roles at Univision Communications. As Vice President of Business Development at Univision, he established and cultivated key relationships with senior level marketers and clients. Prior to this role, he was Senior Vice President and Operating Manager of Galavision Network, where he oversaw entertainment, scheduling, production, marketing and operations for the channel. Prior to this role, Trujillo’s experience also includes six years as Vice President of Network Sales at Univision as part of the ad sales and integrated marketing team for the network.