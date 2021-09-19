Miami Dolphins shutout by Buffalo Bills 35-0, Week 2 Recap

The Miami Dolphins lost their home opener against AFC East rival Buffalo Bills 35-0 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami struggled early with Tua Tagovailoa leaving the game on the team's second possession with a rib injury. Jacoby Brissett replaced the injured Tagovailoa and went 24-of-40 passing for 154 yards and one interception.
After a touchdown by Buffalo on their second possession, the Dolphins were able to extend their NFL-leading takeaway streak to 24 games after a forced fumble by Jerome Baker which was recovered by rookie safety Jevon Holland for his first NFL career fumble recovery. In addition, Xavien Howard came up with an interception in the second quarter for his 23rd career interception.
The Miami Dolphins had 216 total yards compared to the 314 total yards by the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins also finished with 13 first downs.
|Stat
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Total Yards
|314
|216
|Rushing Yards
|143
|71
|Passing Yards
|171
|145
|3rd and 4th Down Conv.
|8-14
|8-22
|Sacks For
|6
|1
|Penalties
|6/53
|9/83
|TOP
|28:26
|31:34
This was the first home shutout loss for the Miami Dolphins since 2019 (Week 2 against the New England Patriots where the Dolphins lost 43-0).
The Miami Dolphins now move forward in preparation for a week three matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 26th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM.