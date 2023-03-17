Miami Dolphins Sign David Long Jr. and Eric Saubert

Mar 17, 2023 at 02:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker David Long Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Tennessee and tight end Eric Saubert as an unrestricted free agent from Denver.

Long played four seasons (2019-22) for Tennessee, appearing in 50 games with 26 starts. He's recorded 223 career tackles (134 solo), four interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Long has also appeared in five playoff games with three starts. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (188th overall) by Tennessee in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Saubert has played six seasons for four different teams, spending time with Atlanta (2017-18), Chicago (2019), Jacksonville (2020) and Denver (2021-22). He's played in 74 career games with 15 starts, catching 33 passes for 280 yards (8.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. Saubert posted career highs in receptions (15) and receiving yards (148) for Denver in 2022, playing in all 17 games with a career-best six starts. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (174th overall) by Atlanta in the 2017 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Drake.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
David LongLB5-1122710/12/965West Virginia '19Cincinnati, OhioUFA, '23 (TEN)
Eric SaubertTE6-52535/9/947Drake '17Hoffman Estates, Ill.UFA, '23 (DEN)

