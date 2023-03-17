Miami Dolphins Sign David Long Jr. and Eric Saubert

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker David Long Jr. as an unrestricted free agent from Tennessee and tight end Eric Saubert as an unrestricted free agent from Denver.

Long played four seasons (2019-22) for Tennessee, appearing in 50 games with 26 starts. He's recorded 223 career tackles (134 solo), four interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Long has also appeared in five playoff games with three starts. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (188th overall) by Tennessee in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.