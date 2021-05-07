Miami Dolphins sign DB McCourty

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive back Jason McCourty.
McCourty has played in 166 career games with 137 starts over 12 NFL seasons, spending time with Tennessee (2009-16), Cleveland (2017) and New England (2018-20). He's totaled 706 career tackles (576 solo), one sack, 18 interceptions, 106 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. McCourty has also started three playoff games, including New England's victory in Super Bowl LIII. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (203rd overall) by Tennessee in the 2009 NFL Draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Jason McCourty
|DB
|5-11
|195
|8/13/87
|13
|Rutgers '09
|Nanuet, N.Y.
|FA, '21