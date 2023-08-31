Miami Dolphins Sign Eight to Practice Squad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed the following eight players to the practice squad: tight end Nick Bowers, running back Darrynton Evans, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, safety Joshua Kalu, defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence, tackle James Tunstall, wide receiver Raleigh Webb and defensive end Chase Winovich.

Bowers played in five games with Las Vegas in 2021. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders on May 5, 2020. Bowers spent the 2022 season on Cincinnati's practice squad and was with the Bengals this past offseason and training camp. He played collegiately at Penn State.

Evans has played in 12 career games for two teams, spending two seasons with Tennessee (2020-21) and one with Chicago (2022). He's totaled 30 career carries for 125 yards (4.2 avg.) and five receptions for 71 yards (14.2 avg.) and one touchdown. He also has 10 kickoff returns for 223 yards (22.3 avg.) and two special teams tackles. Evans originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (93rd overall) by Tennessee in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Appalachian State.

Hines was a sixth-round pick (210th overall) by New England in the 2022 NFL Draft but has not appeared in an NFL game. He played collegiately at LSU, where he appeared in 35 games with 17 starts. He was a member of LSU's 2019 national championship team.

Kalu has spent five seasons in the NFL, including four with Tennessee (2018-20, 2022) and one with the N.Y. Giants (2021). He's appeared in 44 career games with five starts, totaling 50 tackles (31 solo), one interception, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He also has 18 career special teams tackles (15 solo). Kalu has played in four playoff games with the Titans. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 11, 2018 after playing collegiately at Nebraska.

Lawrence is entering his fourth NFL season, having played his first three years (2020-22) with Arizona. He's played in 25 career games with 13 starts, totaling 30 tackles (21 solo) and one forced fumble. Lawrence originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (131st overall) by Arizona in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at LSU.

Tunstall originally signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023 before being waived on Aug. 28. He earned second-team All-AAC honors after starting 13 games at left tackle in 2022 for Cincinnati. He also played one season each at Stony Brook (2019) and at Connecticut (2018). As a sophomore at Stony Brook in 2019, Tunstall earned first-team FCS All-American honors.

Webb played in 12 games for two different teams as a rookie in 2022, appearing in two contests with Baltimore and 10 with New England. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 6, 2022. Webb played collegiately at The Citadel, where he earned first-team All-Southern Conference honors in 2019.