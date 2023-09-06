Miami Dolphins Sign Ferguson to Contract Extension

Sep 06, 2023 at 06:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed long snapper Blake Ferguson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Ferguson was a sixth-round pick (185th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's played in 50 career games for the Dolphins, totaling seven special teams tackles (four solo) and one special teams fumble recovery. He also appeared in last year's AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo. Ferguson is a two-time Salute to Service Award nominee (2021, 2022). He played collegiately at LSU, where he became the first long snapper in program history to be named a permanent team captain.

