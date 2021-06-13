Miami Dolphins sign LB Jerome Baker to contract extension

Jun 13, 2021 at 04:20 PM
061321-JeromeBakerContractSigning-pm04
MIAMI DOLPHINS/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) signs a contract on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 in Davie, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Jerome Baker to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

Baker has played in 48 games with 37 starts in three seasons (2018-20) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 311 career tackles (199 solo), 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and four forced fumbles. Baker's 311 tackles are sixth among all players selected in the 2018 draft class, and all five players with more tackles than Baker were chosen prior to him. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (73rd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Baker_Jerome

Jerome Baker

#55 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

