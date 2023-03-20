Miami Dolphins Sign Malik Reed

Reed has played four NFL seasons for two franchises, spending three years with Denver (2019-21) and one with Pittsburgh (2022). He's played in 59 career games with 36 starts, totaling 143 tackles (79 solo), 16.0 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His most productive season came in 2020 when he started 13 games and recorded eight sacks. Reed was originally an undrafted college free agent out of Nevada when he signed with Denver on May 2, 2019.