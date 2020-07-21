Miami Dolphins Sign Noah Igbinoghene

Igbinoghene was the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by Miami. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Auburn, where he played in 40 career games with 22 starts. Igbinoghene moved from wide receiver to cornerback in the 2018 season and recorded 92 tackles (67 solo), one interception, 19 passes defensed and one forced fumble in his career. He also lettered in track and field where he competed in the triple jump and long jump.