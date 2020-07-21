Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 06:30 PM

Miami Dolphins Sign Noah Igbinoghene

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene
AP Photo/Michael Woods

Igbinoghene was the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by Miami. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Auburn, where he played in 40 career games with 22 starts. Igbinoghene moved from wide receiver to cornerback in the 2018 season and recorded 92 tackles (67 solo), one interception, 19 passes defensed and one forced fumble in his career. He also lettered in track and field where he competed in the triple jump and long jump.

Related Content

Photo: Field Goal Post Pad With NFL Shield Logo At Hard Rock Stadium
news

Dolphins Will Not Have Fans For Training Camp, Preseason Games; Announce Safety Initiatives For When Fans Return

Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium announce a series of initiatives designed to create a safe environment in 2020.
Graphic: Hard Rock Stadium GBAC Accreditation - 1st NFL Stadium
news

Hard Rock Stadium Celebrates GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

Hard Rock Stadium was the first public facility to commit to earning GBAC STAR accreditation.
During the Food Fleet in Miami, FL on May 20th, 2020.
news

Dolphins, Truist Partnered To Provide 2,866 Meals For South Florida Community Through Local Food Trucks

The Miami Dolphins and Truist partnered to provide 2,866 meals over a six-week period to the South Florida community.
Austin Jackson, Offensive Tackle from USC
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Austin Jackson

The Dolphins signed first-round pick Austin Jackson. 
Malcolm Perry - RB - Navy
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Malcolm Perry

The Dolphins signed seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry. 
Generic stadium assets of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Stephen Ross Announces Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program

Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation announced a multi-million-dollar major-gift commitment through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.
Runningback De'Lance Turner (34) during an NFL week 16 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on December 22nd, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Waive De'Lance Turner

The Dolphins have waived running back De'Lance Turner.
2020 Preseason Schedule Times And Dates Announced
news

2020 Preseason Schedule Times And Dates Announced

The Miami Dolphins today announced the times and dates for their 2020 preseason schedule.
Texas safety Brandon Jones
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Brandon Jones

The Dolphins signed third-round safety Brandon Jones. 
Miami Dolphins Sign Four Draft Picks
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Four Draft Picks

The Dolphins signed: QB Tua Tagovailoa, DT Raekwon Davis, DE Curtis Weaver and LS Blake Ferguson.
Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Schedule
news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Schedule

The Dolphins will kick off the 2020 campaign at the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Advertising