Miami Dolphins Sign Tyler Kroft

May 10, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tight end Tyler Kroft.

Kroft is entering his ninth NFL season, having played for four different franchises in Cincinnati (2015-18), Buffalo (2019-20), the N.Y. Jets (2021) and San Francisco (2022). He's played in 92 career games with 52 starts, catching 105 passes for 1,081 yards (10.3 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. Kroft has started at least two games in all eight of his NFL seasons. His best year came in 2017 when he caught 42 passes for 404 yards (9.6 avg.) and seven touchdowns for the Bengals. Kroft played at Rutgers before becoming a third-round pick (85th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Tyler KroftTE6-625210/15/929Rutgers '15Dowingtown, Pa.FA, '23

