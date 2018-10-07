Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Bengals

- Safety Reshad Jones will be back in the starting lineup when the Dolphins face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.
- Jones had missed the previous two games because of a shoulder injury sustained in the Week 2 victory against the New York Jets.
- Second-year player Torry McTyer will make his first career start at cornerback.
- McTyer, who has appeared in 11 career games since joining the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2017, will replace Bobby McCain, who will miss the game because of the knee injury he sustained in the game at New England last Sunday.
- McCain still will take part in the pregame coin toss as one of the Dolphins' season captains.
- Charles Harris, the Dolphins first-round pick in 2017, will make his first start of the season at defensive end.
- Harris, who made two starts as a rookie last season, will replace Cameron Wake, who was ruled out of the game Saturday and did not travel to Cincinnati.
- Veteran Andre Branch also will be inactive against Cincinnati, leaving four defensive ends active: Harris, Robert Quinn, Jonathan Woodard and Cameron Malveaux.
- Wide receiver DeVante Parker again will be inactive because of a quadriceps injury he sustained late in the practice week for the New England game.
- Parker missed the first two games of the season with a finger injury before making his only appearance so far in 2018 against the Oakland Raiders.
- With Parker out, the Dolphins will have four active wide receivers against Cincinnati: Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson.
- Tight end Nick O'Leary, who was promoted from the practice squad Friday, will be in uniform.
- His presence will give the Dolphins three active tight ends, as he will join rookies Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.
- A.J. Derby will miss a third consecutive game because of the foot injury he sustained in the victory against Oakland.
- Linebacker Chase Allen will be back in the lineup after missing the New England game because of a foot injury.
- His return will give the Dolphins six linebackers, as he will join Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, Martrell Spaight and Stephone Anthony.
- Along with Parker, McCain, Derby, Wake and Branch, the Dolphins inactives will be quarterback David Fales and tackle Zach Sterup.
- Brock Osweiler will serve as the backup quarterback for the fifth consecutive game.
- Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and long-snapper John Denney will join season captains Ryan Tannehill, Kenny Stills, McCain and Walt Aikens for the coin toss.
- The list of Bengals inactives includes WR John Ross, WR Auden Tate, RB Giovani Bernard, LB Malik Jefferson, C Billy Price, T Cedric Ogbuehi and DT Josh Tupou.
- Linebacker Vontaze Burfict will make his season debut after serving a four-game league suspension.
- The Dolphins will wear their white jerseys and aqua pants.
- The forecast for Cincinnati, according to AccuWeather, calls for mostly sunny skies from 1-4 p.m. with temperatures between 84-87 and winds of 5-6 mph.
